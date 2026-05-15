If the income tax department questions unsecured loans shown in your books, can documentation alone help your defence? A recent ruling by the Ahmedabad bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) offers an important insight.

In a high-value tax dispute involving Ahmedabad-based taxpayer Dimple Robin Goenka, the tribunal held that once a taxpayer provides basic documentary evidence to establish the identity of lenders, their financial capacity and the genuineness of transactions, the tax department cannot rely on suspicion alone to make additions under Section 68 of the Income-tax Act.

The case involved tax additions running into crores.

How the case began

Dimple Robin Goenka, an individual taxpayer associated with the Sankalp Group’s real estate business in Ahmedabad, originally filed her income tax return for assessment year (AY) 2018-19 on October 17, 2018, declaring an income of Rs 23.88 lakh.

Soon after, on October 30, 2018, the income tax department carried out a search and seizure action under Section 132, covering premises linked to the Sankalp Group, including her residence.

Following the search, proceedings were initiated under Section 153A, the special assessment route used after search cases.

Goenka filed her return again in response to the notice, maintaining the same declared income.

But the tax department took a very different view.

The department’s case

The assessing officer made several additions for AY 2018-19, including: Rs 3.44 crore as unexplained unsecured loans under Section 68, Rs 90 lakh linked to another disputed unsecured loan entry and disallowance under Section 14A.

This pushed her assessed income from Rs 23.88 lakh to Rs 4.70 crore.

The department’s broad allegation was that several loan entries shown in the books lacked sufficient credibility.

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What documents the taxpayer produced

During appellate proceedings, the taxpayer submitted additional documents to defend the transactions.

These included lender confirmations, copies of income tax returns, bank statements, financial statements, audit reports and ledger records.

The loans involved multiple parties, including Aavkar Corporation, Bhadresh R Reshwala, Devendra Vaghela, Grace Apartment CHSL, Jignesh H Shah, Mayurika Reshawala and Pradip C Patel.

The taxpayer argued that all three key tests required under Section 68 had been met lender identity, creditworthiness, and genuineness of the transaction.

For example, in some cases, the source of lender funds was explained through sale of agricultural land, share sales, mutual fund gains or reflected capital balances.

What the tribunal said

The ITAT agreed with the appellate commissioner’s view that the documentary trail was sufficient.

It noted that “the assessee has furnished, in respect of each of the creditors, the ledger accounts, confirmations, copies of income tax returns, financial statements and bank statements.”

The tribunal observed that the identity of creditors had been established, financial records supported their capacity to lend, and transactions had moved through banking channels.

It also said there was no material on record to prove that the transactions were fake or merely accommodation entries.

In effect, the tribunal held that once the taxpayer had discharged the initial burden, the onus shifted to the tax department to rebut the evidence.

That, it said, did not happen convincingly.

The unusual Rs 90 lakh twist

One of the most interesting parts of the case involved a Rs 90 lakh loan from Narayani Enterprise.

Investigation findings suggested the relevant Axis Bank account was in the name of a deceased individual and was allegedly being operated by an accommodation entry provider.

Ordinarily, that would significantly weaken the taxpayer’s position.

But the taxpayer offered a different explanation.

She argued that cash linked to the disputed transaction ultimately originated from unaccounted receipts already examined and taxed in a related Sankalp Group real estate entity, Sankalp Venture LLP, where her husband Robin Goenka was a partner.

In simple terms, the argument was: “If the source cash has already been taxed elsewhere in the group, the same money cannot be taxed again in another form.”

The appellate authority accepted this reasoning and granted telescoping relief, a tax principle used to avoid double taxation of the same income stream.

The tribunal upheld that view.

The 2019-20 year was even bigger

The dispute did not stop with one year. For AY 2019-20, the revenue challenged deletion of Rs 16.45 crore out of total additions of Rs 32.80 crore linked to unexplained cash credit allegations.

Again, the tribunal found that the taxpayer had produced documentary evidence for lenders and the department failed to effectively dislodge it.

Not a complete taxpayer victory

The ruling was not a blanket win. Some additions survived.

For instance, Section 14A disallowance was not pressed by the taxpayer, part interest disallowance under Section 36(1)(iii) remained, and certain smaller grounds failed.

So the outcome was mixed, though the major Section 68 additions were deleted.

Why this matters

Section 68 disputes are common whenever the tax department questions loans, credits or funding sources shown in tax records.

The ruling reinforces a practical principle:

If a taxpayer can credibly show who the lender is, whether the lender had financial capacity, and whether the transaction actually happened, the department may need stronger evidence than suspicion to sustain additions.

Disclaimer: This story is for informational purposes only. Tax outcomes depend on individual facts, documentation and applicable law.