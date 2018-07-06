Woman arrested! Beware of fraudsters cheating in the name of Modi govt’s housing scheme – Read this to save your money

Beware of such fraudsters! A woman, accused of duping at least eight persons by ‘offering’ them loans, was arrested on Wednesday.

The incident took place in UP's Ghaziabad, where the woman duped eight people on the pretext of helping them avail a central government loan. Reportedly, she 'offered' loans for PM Narendra Modi's ambitious Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana too, according to Times of India report. The accused has been identified as Neha Tyagi who is a resident of Pilkhuwa in Hapur. The eight people who were duped had lodged a complaint against Tyagi. The victims have also accused the accused of stealing money, using their ATM cards, the report added.

She was caught near ALT Chowk of Ghaziabad by some people she tricked and was handed over to police. The case has been registered against Tyagi under sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 406 and 379 of the IPC at the Kavi Nagar police station. According to the police, nearly 1.5 years ago, Tyagi worked with a financial company which was run by Pawan Kumar. The company was based in Raj Nagar district centre. During that time also, Tyagi was involved in cheating by luring in people to help them get government schemes.

Santosh Devi, a resident of Dasna Gate while talking to TOI said that the accused was a tenant at her place until last year. “As I am a widow, she told me that I could avail the government’s pension scheme and asked me to pay her Rs 22,000 in lieu of her service. She also gave me a cheque of Rs 2.2 lakh but it bounced.,” Devi added.

Ravi Sharma, another victim and a resident of Shastri Nagar, was asked to pay Tyagi Rs 12,000 for getting a subsidy which was offered by the government under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.