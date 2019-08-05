Withdrawing cash using credit card? 10 things you must know

Credit cardholders end up spending more as compared to their repayment ability.

Credit cards are popularly known for their instant credit facility. They are benefiting as you do not need to carry cash all the time. Credit cards have also revolutionized the way people look at availing a loan in India. Unlike other loans, the credit card advance facility also doesn’t require any documentation or any further approval from the bank. The cash advance feature of credit cards, however, comes with certain terms and conditions. This card needs to be used very carefully or it can cause havoc with one’s finances. The card needs to be used judiciously, or like most, you can also fall into the debt trap of credit cards.

If you have also got your first credit card and are feeling empowered, here are a few credit card-related errors that you need to avoid: