Withdraw PF online: It is possible; Here’s how to do it

If you withdraw your PF before five continuous years, not only the PF amount you get will be taxable, but all the previous tax deductions you got due to the PF contributions will be reversed.

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has introduced the online facility for withdrawal of the fund, which has made the entire process easier and less time-consuming. To apply for the PF amount withdrawal, employees can use their Universal Account Number (UAN), which is linked with their KYC i.e. Aadhaar, PAN and bank details along with the IFSC code. If you have your UAN, then you do not require your previous employer’s approval for getting this application processed.

But before going for withdrawal, you should keep in mind that you are going to encash your retirement savings prematurely, which may put you in financial hardship once the flow of salary stops. Moreover, you will be eligible for pension if you continue in the EPF scheme for more than 10 years, which you may do by transferring the PF from the previous employer to the present employer.

You should also keep in mind that if you withdraw your PF before five continuous years, not only the PF amount you get will be taxable, but all the previous tax deductions you got due to the PF contributions will be reversed. So, you will get the reduced amount after reverse adjustment of previous tax gains, and the residual amount you get will also be added to your the taxable income of the year in which you receive the amount. So, the Permanent Account Number (PAN) should be seeded in EPFO database for the PF final settlement claims in case the service is less than 5 years.

Following are the steps for the EPF withdrawal online:

Visit the EPF site (www.epfindia.gov.in/site_en/Downloads.php?id=sm8_index#Claim%20Form)

On the login window, put your UAN and password and the captcha given

Then click on the ‘Manage’ tab and select KYC to check whether your KYC details such as Aadhaar, PAN and bank details are correct and verified.

After verfying the KYC details, go to ‘Online Services’ tab and select ‘Claim’ from the drop-down menu.

On the ‘Claim’ screen, which also shows member details, KYC details and other service details, click on the tab ‘Proceed For Online Claim’ to submit your claim form.

From the list of options under the ‘I Want To Apply For’ tab on the claim form, select from – Full EPF Settlement, EPF Part Withdrawal (loan/advance) or Pension Withdrawal.

The withdrawal request will be processed according to the option you choose, after you submit the form.