With exit polls predicting majority for NDA, is it right time to invest in equities, equity-oriented MFs?

The exit polls conducted by various media agencies have predicted a clear majority for the BJP-led alliance. The BJP is predicted to win an average of 260 seats, while the Congress is expected to win 67 seats as the exit polls accord an average of 304 seats to the NDA and 118 seats to the UPA, with the rest of the seats going to other parties outside of these two pre-poll alliances. With the exit poll predictions \u2013 of about 300 seats for NDA \u2013 removing the overhang and providing a relief, both Sensex and Nifty have registered a robust surge. \u201cAs per the poll of polls, NDA led by BJP may easily cross the half-way mark. Markets will heave a big sigh of relief as it favours continuity & familiarity in terms of roll-out of policies. If NDA were to fall short of the half-way mark, it would have led to scramble for allies like TRS, Jagan Congress and BJD,\u201d said Ajay Bodke, CEO, PMS at Prabhudas Lilladher. But, there is nothing much to cheer further, as markets have already discounted an NDA victory. \u201cSuch an outcome will lead to markets trading sideways with focus on the onerous quid-pro-quo in terms of plum ministries (especially economic and resources) that could be demanded by BJP's allies,\u201d said Bodke. \u201cAssuming no material change in actual results against the exit poll predictions, we expect the market\u2019s focus to revert to fundamentals post the election and government formation. Progress of monsoon, trends in rural consumption and events in debt market will be key near-term monitorables, in our view,\u201d said Motilal Oswal Financial Services in a report. However, despite benign inflation, well-anchored inflationary expectations and a relatively stable exchange rate, the prospect of long-term growth will depend on how Modi is able to kick-start slowing engine of consumption, revive private investments, provide fillip to anemic exports, alleviate farm distress, create adequate employment opportunities, rescue the precariously perched NBFC & real-estate sectors, generate adequate resources through better administration of taxes & divestment to fund the increasingly populist impulses. \u201cInstitutional investors will look forward to the fillip to economic growth provided by structural reforms strongly pushed by Modi like GST, IBC, RERA, DBT etc,\u201d said Bodke. Bodke, however, stressed that individual gains of the BJP would cheer the markets. \u201cAny indication of BJP alone getting a majority can lead to a sharp upsurge in equity markets and strengthening of rupee,\u201d he said. Motilal Oswal Financial Services, however, has warned that in the past exit polls have failed to predict the national mood accurately. For example, during the 1998 elections they accorded huge seats to the Third front while in reality NDA and UPA performed better. During 1999, exactly the reverse mistake was committed. Thus, opinion polls during that time were closer to extrapolating the past. The year 2004 being the most recent example when exit polls were predicting victory for NDA but eventual result was at variance with exit polls. However, in 2009 and 2014, exit polls got the direction of the polls right even as it under-estimated the margin of the winner. So, before putting their money, investors should also take into consideration about any eventuality in case actual results vary from that of exit polls, putting NDA in a disadvantageous position, as the markets, which have already surged by discounting an NDA victory, may go for a major correction. Although there is no issue in continuing SIPs in equity-oriented mutual funds (MFs), but be cautious while making lump sum investments in equities or equity MFs.