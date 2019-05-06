With banks on rate cut spree, here is how to lock your funds in FD at 9.25% interest

By: |
Updated: May 6, 2019 12:26:52 PM

After 25 bps repo rate cut by the RBI Monetary Policy Committee policy on April 4, 2019, most of the banks and corporates start reducing the interest rates on their fixed deposits scheme.

fixed deposit, FD, FD interest rate, RBI rate cut, repo rate, RBI Monetary Policy Committee, Shriram Transport Finance Company, STFC, CRISIL FAAA ratingFD is most favourite investment avenue in India due to capital protection, despite its inflation and tax inefficiency.

Fixed deposit (FD) is the most favourite investment avenue in India due to capital protection, despite its inflation and tax-inefficiency. Guaranteed maturity value and fixed interest rate for the investment period make it the most-trusted investment avenue for senior citizens, for whom capital protection is the foremost priority.

However, after the 25 bps repo rate cut by the RBI Monetary Policy Committee policy on April 4, 2019 on lower inflation and growth forecasts driven by economic growth concerns, most of the banks and corporates have started reducing the interest rates on their fixed deposit schemes, while they are slow on passing the rate cut benefits on to the borrowers. This makes FD investors, especially the older people, a worried lot, as exploring other investment avenues is not very feasible for them.

With the repo rate has dropped to 6 per cent after the recent rate cut and FD rates hovering around it, getting over 9 per cent return seems to be a big achievement.

Providing an opportunity to lock your money at a higher interest of up to 9.25 per cent, Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC) has come up with CRISIL FAAA-rated FDs. The AAA rating by leading credit rating agency CRISIL is the highest safety rating assigned by the agency and indicates timely fulfillment of obligations on the part of the issuer of the financial instrument.

Incorporated in the year 1979, STFC is registered as a deposit taking NBFC with the Reserve Bank of India and has a track record of about 30 years. A leading organised finance provider for the commercial vehicle industry, STFC has also added passenger commercial vehicles, multi-utility vehicles, three wheelers, tractors and construction equipment to its portfolio.

The highest rate of 9.25 per cent per annum is offered by STFC on its 60-month FD, providing you an excellent opportunity of locking money at this high interest rate for the next 5 years.

Following table shows interest rates offered by STFC on FDs of different tenures:

Shriram Transport Finance FD interest rates (w.e.f. from November 1, 2018)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. With banks on rate cut spree, here is how to lock your funds in FD at 9.25% interest
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition