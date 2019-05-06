With banks on rate cut spree, here is how to lock your funds in FD at 9.25% interest

Fixed deposit (FD) is the most favourite investment avenue in India due to capital protection, despite its inflation and tax-inefficiency. Guaranteed maturity value and fixed interest rate for the investment period make it the most-trusted investment avenue for senior citizens, for whom capital protection is the foremost priority. However, after the 25 bps repo rate cut by the RBI Monetary Policy Committee policy on April 4, 2019 on lower inflation and growth forecasts driven by economic growth concerns, most of the banks and corporates have started reducing the interest rates on their fixed deposit schemes, while they are slow on passing the rate cut benefits on to the borrowers. This makes FD investors, especially the older people, a worried lot, as exploring other investment avenues is not very feasible for them. With the repo rate has dropped to 6 per cent after the recent rate cut and FD rates hovering around it, getting over 9 per cent return seems to be a big achievement. Providing an opportunity to lock your money at a higher interest of up to 9.25 per cent, Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC) has come up with CRISIL FAAA-rated FDs. The AAA rating by leading credit rating agency CRISIL is the highest safety rating assigned by the agency and indicates timely fulfillment of obligations on the part of the issuer of the financial instrument. Incorporated in the year 1979, STFC is registered as a deposit taking NBFC with the Reserve Bank of India and has a track record of about 30 years. A leading organised finance provider for the commercial vehicle industry, STFC has also added passenger commercial vehicles, multi-utility vehicles, three wheelers, tractors and construction equipment to its portfolio. The highest rate of 9.25 per cent per annum is offered by STFC on its 60-month FD, providing you an excellent opportunity of locking money at this high interest rate for the next 5 years. Following table shows interest rates offered by STFC on FDs of different tenures: