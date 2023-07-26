Wint Wealth gets Online Bond Platform Provider (OBPP) License from SEBI

Wint Wealth has received the online bonds platform provider (OBPP) license from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). This license will enable the Bengaluru-based company to continue facilitating investments in corporate bonds for retail investors.

In November 2022, SEBI stipulated that online bond platforms selling listed debt securities must acquire a certificate of registration as a stockbroker in the wholesale debt segment under the SEBI (Stockbrokers) Regulations to function as an OBPP, WintWealth said in a statement.

The regulation aims to deepen the secondary debt market by standardising the processes and strengthening the trust of retail investors.

Expressing his thoughts on the development, Ajinkya Kulkarni, Co-Founder and CEO of Wint Wealth, said, “We have always advocated the need to regulate the rapidly growing market for bonds amongst retail investors. The regulation will protect retail investors and provide authenticity to online bonds platforms that are serious about investor protection. Going forward, we will actively introduce a range of fixed-income products to our portfolio, unlocking more opportunities for retail investors.”

Wint Wealth platform has enabled close to 50,000 investors, facilitating cumulative investments in corporate bonds worth over Rs 1000 crore, the statement said.

The company is backed by prominent equity investors, including Eight Roads Ventures, 3one4 Capital, Arkam Ventures, and Blume Ventures, as well as industry leaders such as Nitin Kamath (Co-Founder, Zerodha and Rainmatter Foundation), Kunal Shah (Founder, CRED), Lalit Keshre (Co-Founder and CEO, Groww), among others.

Disclaimer: The above content is based on a press release shared by WintWealth. Investing in corporate bonds could be risky. Please consult your financial advisor before investing.