Will grant pension to Major Generals, equivalent ranks retired before 2006: Modi govt to Supreme Court

The Centre today told the Supreme Court that it was ready to grant pension benefits to all Major Generals and equivalent ranks in the Army, Navy and Air Force, even to those who had retired before 2006. A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra was informed by Additional Solicitor General Pinky Anand that the Centre has decided to allow similar benefits of revision of pension to all Major Generals and equivalent ranks.

Noting the submissions, a bench also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, directed the Centre to comply with its decision in three months. “The Union of India is extending the benefit to all Major Generals having equivalent ranks…In view of the aforesaid decision by the Union of India, nothing remains in this petition and the same is accordingly disposed of,” the bench said. Senior advocate Nidhesh Gupta, appearing for petitioner retired Major General S P S Vains, sought implementation of One Rank One Pension.

The apex court’s order came on a contempt plea filed by Vains and others seeking seeking implementation of One Rank- One Pension (OROP) scheme for retired armed forces personnel. “Most shockingly, despite report of the Koshiyari committee and the decision of the SC in Union of India vs SPS Vains, the government delayed the implementation of the OROP in utter violation of the constitution and rule of law,” the plea had said.