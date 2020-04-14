Will govt take back Rs 500 transferred to bank account under PMGKY if not withdrawn? Check fact

In Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh, the police had arrested a group of women for flouting the rules of the lockdown which led to a huge uproar.

Among several measures to provide help to poor families, the Central government had transferred Rs 500 to every woman Jan Dhan account holders. The government made this decision as part of the financial relief package announced for the poor in the wake of the Coronavirus lockdown.Cases of large numbers of women assembling at the bank branches to withdraw their money were reported from many parts of the country. In Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh, the police had arrested a group of women for flouting the rules of the lockdown which led to a huge uproar.

However, apart from abject poverty that forced a large number of women to break the lockdown rules, misinformation about the government taking back the amount if not withdrawn in time also played its part in making the situation worse.

Fake information about the government taking back Rs 500 from the account may have played a huge part in the sudden presence of a large number of women in banks. The fake news may have also brought out women who had no immediate requirement of money from the confines of their homes. In order to allay the fears of women account holders, Press Information Bureau (PIB) of the government has clarified that the information circulating is fake news.

The information spreading on social media and the internet is baseless rumour, the PIB tweeted from its official Twitter handle. It also said the government had no intention of taking back the amount from the bank accounts. PIB also advised people to stay inside their homes and comply with the rules of the lockdown.

Apart from the transfer in the Jan Dhan account, the government had also cleared all the pending MGNREGA payments of the labourers. The government had also provisioned the distribution of cereals and ration to the poor households. Rs 1000 payment had also been provisioned for the senior citizens in the country.