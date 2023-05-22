Why RBI has fixed September 30 as the last date to deposit or exchange Rs 2000 notes

Rs 2000 exchange/deposit last date: Even as Rs 2000 notes will remain legal tender after September 30, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept it as the last date by when people should exchange or deposit their Rs 2000 denomination currency notes in a bank.

Explaining the reason why September 30 is the last date, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has said that not having a deadline would make the return/exchange of Rs 2000 notes an endless process.

“Leaving the deadline open-ended will make the exchange of notes an endless process,” Das said on Monday (May 22) (Read more details here).

The RBI has urged people not to panic or rush to deposit or exchange Rs 2000 banknotes as it has given a sufficient time of 4 months to complete the process.

The return/exchange of Rs 2000 notes in banks will begin from tomorrow (May 23, 2023) and end on September 30, 2023.

