scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Why RBI has fixed September 30 as the last date to deposit or exchange Rs 2000 notes

Rs 2000 exchange/deposit last date: Even as Rs 2000 notes will remain legal tender after September 30, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept it as the last date

Written by PF Desk
why septemebr 30 is last date to return rs 2000 notes
Know why September 30 is last date to return or exchange Rs 2000 notes, according to RBI. Representational image

Rs 2000 exchange/deposit last date: Even as Rs 2000 notes will remain legal tender after September 30, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept it as the last date by when people should exchange or deposit their Rs 2000 denomination currency notes in a bank.

Explaining the reason why September 30 is the last date, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has said that not having a deadline would make the return/exchange of Rs 2000 notes an endless process.

“Leaving the deadline open-ended will make the exchange of notes an endless process,” Das said on Monday (May 22) (Read more details here).

Also Read

The RBI has urged people not to panic or rush to deposit or exchange Rs 2000 banknotes as it has given a sufficient time of 4 months to complete the process.

The return/exchange of Rs 2000 notes in banks will begin from tomorrow (May 23, 2023) and end on September 30, 2023.

(To be updated)

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 22-05-2023 at 11:54 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market