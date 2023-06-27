scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Why RBI fined TransUnion CIBIL, Experian, Equifax and CIRF High Mark credit bureaus

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed monetary penalties on four companies providing credit information services for non-compliance of regulatory provisions.

Written by PF Desk
Updated:
rbi fine on credit bureaus
RBI has fined four credit bureaus. File Photo

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed monetary penalties on four credit bureaus for non-compliance with Credit Information Companies (Regulation) Act, 2005 read with the Credit Information Companies Rules, 2006.

The central bank has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 26 lakh on TransUnion CIBIL Limited. A penalty of Rs 24.25 lakh has been imposed on Equifax Credit Information Services Private Limited.

Similarly, Experian Credit Information Company of India Private Limited and CRIF High Mark Credit Information Services Private Limited have been fined Rs 24.25 lakh and Rs 25.75 lakh respectively.

Also Read

“This action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the company,” RBI said in a press release dated June 26.

Also Read: RBI MPC member cautions against frequent tweaks in policy, says RBI needs to achieve inflation target of 4%

During the statutory inspection of these companies, the RBI found that certain data relating to the credit information maintained by the four credit bureaus were not accurate and complete.

Also, on receipt of complaints from some borrowers, the bureaus had neither updated the credit information relating to them nor informed them regarding the steps taken for the correction of discrepancies and also the reasons for their inability to comply with the timeframe for providing correct information, within 30 days of receipt of such complaints.

The RBI on Monday (June 26) released four press releases sharing details of the decision to impose monetary penalties on these credit bureaus. All these bureaus were found to be guilty of non-compliance with the Credit Information Companies (Regulation) Act, 2005 read with the Credit Information Companies Rules, 2006.

“After considering the company’s reply to the notice, additional submissions made by it and oral submissions made during the personal hearing, RBI came to the conclusion that the charge of non-compliance with the provisions of CIC (R) Act and the CIC Rules were substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty on the company,” the RBI said in all press releases.

Disclaimer: The above content is based on press releases issued by the RBI. The facts and monetary penalties mentioned above are based on the information shared by the RBI.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 27-06-2023 at 08:53 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS