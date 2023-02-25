Why NCD IPOs should be on an investor’s radar

By Abhijit Roy

Widespread awareness has been created around the different forms of retail investments available, including in the debt or fixed-income market that has been picking up pace lately. The fixed-income investment segment comprises multiple options for investors including bonds, debt mutual funds and now even Non-Convertible Debenture (NCD) IPOs.

NCD IPOs have caught investors’ attention over the past few years. To trace back to a few years ago, SEBI’s data on Public Corporate Bonds issuance from 2008-09 and 2022-23 shows how significantly NCD IPOs have gained traction. In the period 2008-09, only one NCD IPO had been launched. Cut to the current financial year, 23 NCD IPOs have already been launched, thereby demonstrating pronounced investor trust in this financial instrument.

At the outset, it is important for an investor to interpret what are NCD IPOs and how different they are from Equity IPOs and then understand the benefits that an investor can gain out of this mode of investment.

NCD IPOs vs Equity IPOs

NCDs are debt securities issued by companies, similar to bonds, but cannot be converted into equity shares. These types of securities offer investors a higher level of safety and stability, as well as a steady stream of income.

The main difference between the two is that NCDs are debt instruments, while equity shares represent ownership in the company. An investor in NCDs is essentially lending money to the company, while an investor in an equity IPO is buying ownership in the company.

The interest rate on NCDs is generally higher than that of bank FDs, making them a lucrative option for investors looking for higher returns. In order to encourage retail investors to participate in the NCD IPOs, SEBI has even brought down the face value from Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 1 lakh with private placement. Moreover, the minimum investment quantum has now been brought down to Rs 10,000 with public placement with a minimum return of 12% and above. This allows greater penetration of such debt products to reach all corners of the country. Issuers like National Highways Infra Trust (NHIT), L&T and Edelweiss Financial Services recently launched funds through NCD IPO.

Additionally, NCDs are usually issued by companies with a strong credit rating, which reduces the risk of default.

Why invest in NCD IPOs

NCDs are considered a safer investment tool than traditional stocks. Unlike stocks, NCDs are not subject to market fluctuations and do not carry the same level of risk. This is because with NCDs, the issuer is obligated to repay the principal and interest to the bondholder. This provides investors with a fixed rate of return, making them a suitable option for those who are risk-averse.

NCDs have a variety of maturities, ranging from the short-term to the long-term, which allows investors to choose the one that best suits their investment plans. NCD IPOs can be a good option for investors looking for higher returns, with relatively low risk and liquidity. However, as with any investment, it’s important to do your due diligence on the company and the specific NCDs being offered before making an investment. This is higher than the rate given through Bank FDs, who provide an average of 6.5% – 7.7% returns. With NCD IPOs, the rate extends to more than 12%.

NCD IPOs in the year ahead

Investors can expect a break from the rate hike, which might lead to the possibility of interest rates cooling off within the next few months. This would guarantee an investor a greater return on investment through NCD IPOs that are currently issued and are expected to be launched in the next few months with higher interest rates.

NCD IPOs can provide an opportunity for investors to participate in the growth of a company. When a company goes public, it is usually a sign that it is expanding and growing. By investing in an NCD IPO, investors can gain insights into the company’s future growth prospects. This can be especially attractive for investors who are looking to park funds in companies that are in the early stages of growth.

(The author is CEO and Co-Founder of GoldenPi Technologies)

