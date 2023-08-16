Why India needs regulations to encourage net-zero buildings

Climate change is a major issue for India, as it is for many other countries. The construction industry, which contributes significantly to greenhouse gas emissions, plays a critical role in exacerbating climate change. As India strives for sustainable development, it must consider the environmental impact of its built environment. Regulating net-zero buildings aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, promoting affordable and clean energy, sustainable cities and communities, and climate action.

Net Zero Water is important. Achieving Net Zero Water means limiting the consumption of water resources and returning it back to the same watershed so as not to deplete the resources of that region in quantity or quality over the course of the year.

For this one needs to use water efficient plumbing fixtures to reduce water use, rainwater harvest for reusing and rechanging the aquafers and recycle wastewater generated. This includes advancements in weather prediction, surveillance of water sources, real-time monitoring of water quality, and wastewater treatment methods.

Net-zero buildings have emerged as a crucial approach to mitigating the environmental impact of the construction industry as the globe moves to a more sustainable future. Net-zero buildings are built to generate as much energy as they consume, effectively lowering their carbon footprint to zero. India must enact policies that encourage and incentivize their development to expedite the adoption of net-zero buildings.

To answer the burning question of why India needs such regulations, here are a few reasons to look at:

Climate Change and Carbon Footprint Reduction

Climate change causes serious problems for India’s environment, economy, and people. Buildings contribute significantly to energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, owing to their reliance on fossil fuels for heating, cooling, and electricity. India can drastically cut its carbon footprint and contribute to global efforts to mitigate climate change by enacting policies that encourage net-zero buildings.

Economic Growth and Job Creation

Net-zero buildings may have higher upfront costs than conventional buildings, but they offer significant long-term economic benefits. By reducing energy consumption and operating costs, these buildings can lead to substantial savings for both building owners and occupants. Net-zero building regulations will spur innovation and investment in renewable energy technologies and sustainable construction methods. As a result, new job opportunities will be created in the renewable energy sector, the building business, and other relevant industries. India can promote its green economy and accomplish sustainable development goals by encouraging economic growth in these areas.

Public Health and Urban Resilience

Net-zero buildings stress the use of sustainable and non-toxic materials, improved ventilation systems, and improved indoor air quality. This emphasis on occupant health and comfort can contribute to higher productivity, lower healthcare expenses, and an overall improvement in building occupant well-being. As India faces climate-related concerns such as extreme weather events and rising temperatures, net-zero buildings can help to strengthen urban resilience. These structures can operate autonomously during power outages and severe weather, offering a solid and resilient infrastructure in times of disaster.

Energy Saving Mechanism

Rapid urbanization and economic progress in India have raised energy demand. The country’s reliance on fossil fuels for energy production puts it subject to swings in energy prices and supply disruptions. With their concentration on renewable energy generation, net-zero buildings can improve India’s energy security and reduce reliance on imported fossil fuels.

On the Global Stage, Demonstrating Leadership and Commitment

India’s commitment to promoting net-zero buildings will serve as a significant display of its leadership in tackling climate change as a rapidly rising nation and one of the world’s largest greenhouse gas emitters. It would also boost India’s negotiating position in international climate talks and foster partnerships with other countries to accomplish global environmental goals.

While the upfront cost of constructing net-zero buildings may be higher than traditional buildings, the long-term benefits outweigh the initial investment. India’s decision to step up on climate is consistent with its long-term economic ambitions and interests. The transition will see a net increase in employment opportunities, creating as many as 15 million jobs beyond a baseline scenario by 2047. Households could save as much as $9.7bn in energy costs by 2060. Encouraging net-zero buildings through regulations is not merely an option for India; it is a necessity in the fight against climate change and for the nation’s sustainable future for generations to come. By taking decisive action to incentivize and promote the adoption of net-zero buildings, India can lead the way towards a greener and more resilient built environment.

(By Gurmit Singh Arora, National President, Indian Plumbing Association. Views are personal)