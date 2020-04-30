Why buying life, health insurance has become a necessity today

While the importance of insurance has certainly increased over the years, people still do not consider it as one of the top priority products that they should have in their portfolio when they are working on their personal finances.

Both life and health insurance has become popular over the years in India, still many people usually don’t understand the importance of insurance until there is an important life event which teaches them some lesson. However, in times like the current one, when even getting out of one’s home and meeting people are considered risky, there should be no excuse for not having adequate life and health cover if one can afford it.

Akshay Dhand, Appointed Actuary, Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance, says, “Given the current situation, it is extremely essential that we plan carefully for uncertain events which may put a significant financial strain on us and our families. That will ensure that while we cannot mitigate completely the uncertainties thrown at us by life, but at least we can have the peace of mind that the financial aspect of our families will be taken care of upon the occurrence of any such eventuality.”

Health Insurance

With the new disease around us, people are more looking at health insurance to battle against the steep rise in the medical cost. With diseases like COVID-19 not being age-specific, experts say having a health insurance policy should be a priority. While planning their finances, individuals should consider health insurance as one of the first necessities. Depending on one’s needs, individuals can opt for an individual policy both for themselves or for the family, or opt for a family floater plan to cover the whole family in one policy.

Having an insurance policy protects the insured from unexpected medical situations. The policy takes care of medical and hospitalization expenses as mentioned in the policy. Opt for a health insurance plan with the sum insured of at least Rs 5 lakh, and compare policies and only then opt for the one that suits you best.

Critical Illness Cover

Usually seen, health insurance plans do not cover for critical illness or life-threatening diseases. That is where critical illness plans help policyholders in case of life-threatening diseases such as tumors, cancer, and heart disorders. Treatment for these illnesses is quite expensive, and generally, health insurance policies do not pay under these circumstances. With a critical illness plan, however, the fixed benefit offered pays a lump sum amount to the policyholder for the treatment. According to experts, the sum insured of a critical illness cover should be 4 to 5 times a regular health insurance policy.

Life Insurance

A term life insurance plan provides financial protection to the policyholder’s family, in case of the sudden death of the policyholder. These plans are economical, as this policy does not payout if the policyholder survives the policy term. The premium for this policy will be more if it is bought at a later age as compared to if an individual would have had brought the policy at an early age.

Note that, whenever bought, the premium installment at the beginning of the plan remains the same throughout the policy period. Because of which the premium outgo will be lower if one buys the policy at an early age.