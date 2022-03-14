Reasons for Loan Application rejection by bank with high credit score: Why banks reject home, car, personal loan application even when credit score is good

By Rohit Garg

Credit scores are thriving in the market, from highly reliable credit bureaus to free-floating offerings from payment platforms. It is important to understand the purpose of these different scores and how they impact your credibility as a borrower. There are many factors considered by the other assessors of your scores, depending on your information. Then there are specific criteria for calculating scores if you have applied for a loan.

Risk managers perform the task of securing the bets of a bank to protect them from bad debts. In doing so, they may consider factors that are not used in the general assessment. This may lead to rejection of your application even if you are just marginally off the threshold. Let us discuss how to ensure loan approval by understanding the various parameters involved.

Employment Status and Monthly Income

Being stably employed and earning a viable income to cover your loan repayment terms are crucial aspects of being eligible for a loan. The application for a loan includes myriad questions regarding your career and finances, which are all used to compute your credit score statistically. The cut-off may seem to be just, but the riskiest prospects get auto-rejected. This process may be discretionary in many cases.

Prior Data

Credit rating agencies do not consider the traditional information of a loan applicant, but the banks might. It is hard to get rid of your tainted past, especially if you have ever been bankrupt. Being in the bad books of financial institutions may prove to be highly derogatory for your future trustworthiness. It is essential to always be on track of your debt commitments and make scheduled payments to be categorised as a performing asset for the banks.

Frequent Borrowing Issue

If you enquire with too many banks for a loan at the same time and even one of the applications gets rejected for any reason, it could look bad on your credibility. It is always better to stick to your bank as you mutually benefit from each other, and the relationship manager ensures that your request gets approved.

On the other hand, if you have an existing loan from a financial institution and apply for a new loan, your chances of getting it approved dwindle for being overleveraged. Loans against credit cards are also red flags when you already have a running loan account.

Bank Policy

There could be nothing wrong with your credibility. Still, if the bank’s portfolio has exceeded the limit of loan sanctions in a particular period when you’ve applied for a loan, the bank might rationalise your score to reject it de facto. Banks also match details from other financial institutions for defaulter history.

CIBIL Report

It may be considered a qualified report if you have a good score with comments under certain sections. You could have a pattern of repaying late on your debt commitments (DPD), or you could be a guarantor on a defaulted loan. Even the defaults in paying taxes affect your credit score. This all reflects negatively on your credibility.

Crucial Ratios

If most of your assets are pledged or mortgaged, it shows your indebtedness. If a bank cannot get hold of your asset for its security, it is difficult to sanction your application, despite everything else being favourable. Your secured-to-unsecured loan ratio should also be favourable to guarantee you a loan. Furthermore, the applicant should be aware of the EMI to income ratio, which is crucial for assessing the loan application.

Summing Up

Banks have strict guidelines regarding loan disbursals with policies and laws regarding bad banks. It would help if you were diligent about managing your finances. Some banks have also started incorporating credit scores in credit card bills. You should never take a devalued score lightly and enquire in-depth about the reasons for the same. If it’s due to a discrepancy, it should be immediately reported to the concerned bank. In case of ignorance at your end, you should rectify it asap.

General scores should be used as a guide to fare you through a custom score. A credit score of over 750 is considered to be highly desirable. Since the scores are openly available to everyone with a little of your detail, you should definitely consider how it changes.

(The author is CEO & Co-founder, SmartCoin.)