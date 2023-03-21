Why are banks not filling ATMs with Rs 2000 notes? FM Nirmala Sitharaman replies

Whether the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has put restrictions on banks to disburse currency notes of Rs. 2000 denomination through ATMs? Responding to this query in the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday (March 20) said that no such instructions have been given to banks for not filling Rs 2000 notes in bank ATMs.

“Banks make their own assessment of amount and denominational requirement for ATMs on the basis of past usage, consumer requirement, seasonal trend, etc,” Sitharaman said.

Questions over the future of Rs 2000 notes were raised once again during the ongoing session of the Parliament. On Tuesday (March 21), Rajya Sabha member Rajmani Patel asked whether the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is introducing new design of banknotes in the denomination of Rs 2000 as part of Mahatma Gandhi (New) series. In a written reply to the query, Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said there is no such plan as the RBI has already introduced new design of Rs 2000 notes in 2016.

Also Read: Where have the Rs 2000 notes gone? Finance Ministry clarifies

“Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already introduced new design of banknotes of ₹2000 denomination as a part of Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series in 2016,” Chaudhary said.

Earlier on 14th March, the Government had to respod to a query on whether the Government was planning to discontinue the Rs 2000 notes. Responding to this, Chaudhary said Rs 2000 notes have not been printed from2019-20 onwards. However, there is no plan to discontinue to Rs 2000 notes.

“₹2000 denomination banknotes have not been printed from the year 2019-

20 onwards. The “currency in circulation” of various denominations is assessed to be adequate,” said Chaudhary said.

In the Lok Sabha on Monday (March 20), MP Santosh Kumar asked whether about Rs 9.21 lakh crores worth currency notes of Rs. 500 and Rs. 2000 denominations issued after demonetization, have gone out of circulation. Reponding o this, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “No such information or data is available. As per Annual Reports of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the total value of ₹500 and ₹2000 denomination banknotes in circulation as on end-March 2017 and as on end-March 2022 was ₹9.512 lakh crore and ₹27.057 lakh crore,” the FM said.