Which bank has the highest Fixed Deposit interest rate? Fixed Deposit interest rates have gone up in recent times for senior citizens and general depositors. Several banks are now offering over 8% interest rates to senior citizens while some small finance banks are offering over 9% interest rates for seniors.

Following is a list of 20 banks and the interest rates they are offering to senior citizens and others on deposits below Rs 2 crore in April 2023, according to BankBazaar. The data shows that Bandhan Bank is offering the highest interest rate of up to 8.5% for senior citizens and up to 8% for General Citizens. Among Small Finance Bank, Unity Bank is offering the highest interest rate of up to 9.5% to senior citizens and 9% to General Citizens on deposits of 1001 days.

State Bank of India Fixed Deposit

General Citizens: 3.00% to 7.10%

Senior Citizens: 3.50% to 7.60%

HDFC Bank Fixed Deposit

General Citizens: 3.00% to 7.10%

Senior Citizens: 3.50% to 7.75%

ICICI Bank Fixed Deposit

General Citizens: 3.00% to 7.10%

Senior Citizens: 3.50% to 7.60%

IDBI Bank Fixed Deposit

General Citizens: 3.00% to 7.15%

Senior Citizens: 3.50% to 7.65%

Kotak Mahindra Bank Fixed Deposit

General Citizens: 2.75% to 7.20%

Senior Citizens: 3.25% to 7.70%

RBL Bank Fixed Deposit

General Citizens: 3.50% to 7.80%

Senior Citizens: 4.00% to 8.30%

KVB Bank Fixed Deposit

General Citizens: 4.00% to 7.50%

Senior Citizens: 5.90% to 8.00%

Punjab National Bank Fixed Deposit

General Citizens: 3.50% to 7.25%

Senior Citizens: 4.00% to 7.75%

Canara Bank Fixed Deposit

General Citizens: 3.25% to 7.15%

Senior Citizens: 3.25% to 7.65%

Axis Bank Fixed Deposit

General Citizens: 3.50% to 7.26%

Senior Citizens: 3.50% to 8.01%

Bank of Baroda Fixed Deposit

General Citizens: 3.00% to 7.05%

Senior Citizens: 3.50% to 7.55%

IDFC First Bank Fixed Deposit

General Citizens: 3.50% to 7.75%

Senior Citizens: 4.00% to 8.25%

Yes Bank Fixed Deposit

General Citizens: 3.25% to 7.50%

Senior Citizens: 3.75% to 8.00%

IndusInd Bank Fixed Deposit

General Citizens: 3.50% to 7.75%

Senior Citizens: 4.00% to 8.25%

UCO Bank Fixed Deposit

General Citizens: 2.90% to 7.15%

Senior Citizens: 2.90% to 7.20%

Central Bank of India Fixed Deposit

General Citizens: 4.00% to 6.75%

Senior Citizens: 4.50% to 7.25%

Indian Bank Fixed Deposit

General Citizens: 2.80% to 6.70%

Senior Citizens: 3.30% to 7.20%

Indian Overseas Bank Fixed Deposit

General Citizens: 4.00% to 7.25%

Senior Citizens: 4.50% to 7.75%

Bandhan Bank Fixed Deposit

General Citizens: 3.00% to 8.00%

Senior Citizens: 3.75% to 8.50%

Small Finance Bank Fixed Deposit Interest Rates for Senior Citizens

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: It is offering up to 8.25% interest to general citizens.

Jana Small Finance Bank: It is offering up to 8.05% interest to senior citizen depositors.

Equitas Small Finance Bank: It is offering up to 8.05% interest to senior citizen depositors.

AU Small Finance Bank: It is offering up to 8% interest to senior citizen depositors.

Capital Small Finance Bank: It is offering up to 7.75% interest to senior citizen depositors.

Fincare Small Finance Bank: It is offering up to 9.01% interest to senior citizen depositors.

ESAF Small Finance Bank: It is offering up to 8.5% interest to senior citizen depositors.

North East Small Finance Bank: It is offering up to 8.75% interest to senior citizen depositors.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank: It is offering up to 8.76% interest to senior citizen depositors.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank: It is offering up to 8.5% interest to senior citizen depositors.

Unity Small Finance Bank: It is offering up to 9.5% interest to senior citizen depositors.

(The above content is for information purposes only. Please check with the bank for the xact interest rate before opening an FD account)