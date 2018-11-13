When you should not invest your hard earned money in fixed deposits

By: | Published: November 13, 2018 6:49 PM

For risk-averse investors, fixed deposits (FDs) are a good choice to park their extra money to earn interest more than that of savings accounts and that too with a guaranteed maturity value.

For risk-averse investors, fixed deposits (FDs) are a good choice to park their extra money to earn interest more than that of savings accounts and that too with a guaranteed maturity value. For senior citizens also, FDs have become more lucrative as the interest earned up to Rs 50,000 in a financial year has become tax-free. However, for other people, the entire FD interest is taxable.

Although FD interest rate is fixed and guaranteed for the duration of the lump sum deposit, but it is suitable only for conservative investors seeking assured returns to fulfill goals up to five years away.

So, FDs are not suitable for you in the following circumstances.

Long-term investments: FDs are tax inefficient instruments and are not suitable for long-term wealth creation due to their inability to generate any meaningful return in long run.

Lower return than inflation: FDs are not inflation protected and whenever the rate of inflation is above the FD interest rate, the deposits earn no real returns.

Regular investments: As you need to put lump sum money in FDs, it is not suitable for people who want to make regular investments in small amounts.

Changing interest rates: Fluctuation in FD interest rates may pose a risk, especially in case of increasing rates, as you may get caught in a long-term deposit at a low rate.

Deteriorating health of bank: Check the financial condition of the bank or financial institution before you put your money in FD. If the institution becomes bankrupt, you may recover only up to Rs 1 lakh, if it is covered by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Scheme of India and if not covered, forget the interest, you may even end up losing the entire principal amount.

Alternatives: As an alternative to bank FDs, conservative investors may put their money in Post Office time deposits or in National Savings Certificates or in Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP). People, who are not so risk-averse, may also consider company deposits and debt mutual funds (MFs). Senior citizens may also consider putting their money in Post Office Senior Citizen Savings Schemes (SCSS) or in Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana.

