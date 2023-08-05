When will Sahara India’s depositors get their full amount back? Amit Shah’s Latest Statement

Union Minister of Cooperation and Home Minister Amit Shah has once again assured depositors of Sahara Group’s cooperative societies that their full amount will be refunded in the coming time.

The government launched the CRCS Sahara Refund Portal last month to enable depositors to claim their money stuck in four cooperative societies of the Sahara Group. The portal was launched after the Supreme Court permitted the transfer of Rs 5000 crore from the ‘SEBI-Sahara Refund Account’ to the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS.

Investors of Sahara Group’s cooperative societies have started receiving the first instalment of Rs 10,000 as announced by Shah in July.

On Friday (August 4), Shah transferred the claim amount to depositors of cooperative societies of the Sahara group through the Sahara Refund Portal in Delhi.

The Home Minister said that the first instalment of Rs 10,000 each has been transferred to 112 beneficiaries. Till now, as many as 18 lakh people have registered themselves on the CRCS Sahara Refund Portal. Of these, applications of 14 lakh depositors have already been validated.

#WATCH | Union Home and Cooperative Minister Amit Shah transfers the claim amount to the depositors of cooperative societies of the Sahara group through the Sahara Refund Portal in Delhi pic.twitter.com/Hmfm9IqPMP — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2023

The refund portal was launched by Shah in July. Investors, whose money has been stuck in the four cooperative societies of the Sahara Group, can apply for a refund through this portal. While depositors are required to submit all their claims at once on the portal, initially only Rs 10,000 is being transferred.

“Today we are giving Rs 10,000. But after seeing all things, I want to assure you that we will definitely be successful in refunding your full amount in the near future,” Shah said while transferring Rs 10,000 each to 112 beneficiaries on Friday.

How to know refund status?

The depositors will receive a message through email or on the mobile numbers registered on the Sahara Refund Portal. The depositors will also receive a notification through SMS or email if their claim request has been approved or not.

What should depositors do?

It is important for all depositors of Sahara Group to register themselves on the CRCS Sahara Refund Portal and complete the application process to be eligible for a refund.

Over Rs 23,000 crore is in the SEBI-Sahara Refund Account. The government is expecting that once the current Rs 5000 crore is disbursed to depositors, the court will transfer more amount to the CRCS-Sahara Refund account. Shah said in future it will be easier to transfer money as the claims of investors would be already validated on the portal.