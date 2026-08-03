One of the most well-known market-linked retirement savings schemes is the National Pension System (NPS), which is backed by the government and regulated by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

Under the National Pension System (NPS), there are 10 registered pension funds that are in charge of receiving contributions and overseeing the pension corpus through a variety of schemes.

PFRDA allows NPS subscribers to select more than one pension fund for different asset classes under the Tier-1 and Tier-2 accounts and also to switch from one pension fund to another, but understanding when to switch is more important because a wrong decision may impact your retirement corpus.

This is important because fund managers may perform differently across investment categories, and a manager who excels in one asset class may not necessarily outperform in another.

But when is the right time to change your NPS Pension Fund Manager? Here’s what experts recommend.

When should you change your NPS pension fund manager?

Markets naturally move through cycles, and even strong fund managers may underperform temporarily. Switching pension fund managers should be a considered decision rather than a reaction to short-term market movements.

“Investors may consider a change if a fund consistently underperforms its peers and benchmark over a period of at least 3–5 years, despite similar market conditions,” said Vishwajeet Goel, Head of Pensionbazaar.

“Other indicators include persistent underperformance across market cycles, deterioration in risk-adjusted returns, significant changes in the fund management team or investment philosophy, and repeated deviation from the stated investment mandate,” Goel further added.

Since an NPS portfolio is a mix of equity, corporate debt, and government securities, performance should be evaluated separately for each asset class. This is important because fund managers may perform differently across investment categories, and a manager who excels in one asset class may not necessarily outperform in another.

If underperformance persists across different market conditions, peers consistently outperform, portfolio quality weakens, or the investment approach changes materially, it may indicate a genuine decline in fund management quality.

Patience is particularly important in retirement investing, where long-term consistency matters more than short-term rankings.

Investors should review performance periodically but avoid frequent switches based on temporary market volatility.

However, frequent switching can disrupt long-term wealth creation if investors repeatedly move based on recent performance.

A switch can improve long-term compounding if an investor moves from a consistently underperforming fund manager to one that has demonstrated superior long-term performance within the same asset class. Therefore, the decision to switch should be based on sustained underperformance relative to benchmarks and peer funds, rather than short-term return trends.

“However, frequent switching can be counterproductive, as chasing recent top performers often results in moving to a fund after its period of outperformance has already occurred. While switching fund managers can affect the long-term compounding of an NPS corpus, the impact depends on the rationale for the switch and the performance differential between the existing and the new fund manager,” commented Gibin John, Senior Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd.

“Chasing the latest top-performing fund often results in buying after periods of strong performance and switching away before recoveries, which can reduce long-term returns,” according to Goel.

A disciplined investment approach, supported by periodic reviews rather than frequent changes, is generally more effective for building a retirement corpus.

ALSO READ PFRDA launches NPS PRIDE-DISHA: Know how the new pension fund comparison tool works

Registered NPS fund managers

The Pension Funds (PFs) under NPS that you can choose to invest in are listed below, according to PFRDA.

SBI Pension Funds LIC Pension Fund UTI Pension Fund HDFC Pension Fund Management ICICI Pension Fund Management Kotak Mahindra Pension Fund Aditya Birla Sun Life Pension Fund Management Tata Pension Fund Management Axis Pension Fund Management DSP Pension Fund Managers

Choosing an NPS fund manager? Check these metrics

Returns are important, but they should not be the sole criterion. Investors should also evaluate:

Consistency of performance: A fund that delivers stable returns across market cycles is generally preferable to one with sporadic outperformance.

Risk-adjusted returns: Metrics such as the Sharpe Ratio indicate whether the fund is generating adequate returns for the level of risk taken.

Downside protection: How well the fund limits losses during market corrections is an important indicator of portfolio quality.

Expense ratio: Expense ratios in NPS are already among the lowest in the investment industry, so differences between fund managers are relatively small. However, even marginal cost savings can meaningfully improve retirement wealth over a long investment horizon due to compounding.

Portfolio quality: The credit quality of debt holdings, diversification, and stock selection provide insights into the fund’s investment discipline. Portfolio quality is equally important. Investors should evaluate diversification, asset quality, credit exposure in debt portfolios, and the overall investment discipline demonstrated by the fund manager. A slightly lower return achieved with significantly lower risk may be more suitable for retirement investing than aggressively chasing higher returns.

Assets Under Management (AUM): A higher AUM may indicate greater investor confidence and an established track record, but it should be evaluated alongside long-term performance and consistency.

NPS: Comparing pension fund managers across asset classes

Each asset class should be evaluated differently because the investment objectives and risk characteristics vary.

● Equity (E): Focus on long-term returns, consistency across market cycles, downside protection, and stock selection.

● Corporate Debt (C): Assess portfolio credit quality, duration strategy, and the fund’s ability to generate stable returns without taking excessive credit risk.

● Government Securities (G): Compare performance relative to interest rate cycles, duration management, and consistency against the benchmark.

Investors should avoid comparing returns across different asset classes directly, as each serves a distinct role in retirement portfolio construction.

Active choice or auto choice: How to assess your pension fund manager?

Investors under active choice have greater responsibility because they decide their asset allocation across Equity, Corporate Debt, and Government Securities. They should periodically review both asset allocation and fund manager performance.

For auto choice subscribers, asset allocation automatically changes with age, reducing the need for allocation-related decisions. Their primary focus should be on whether the selected pension fund manager continues to deliver consistent long-term performance rather than making frequent changes.

Mistakes to avoid while chasing the best-performing pension fund

The most common mistake is selecting a fund solely based on recent one-year returns. Retirement investing requires a long-term perspective, and past short-term performance rarely guarantees future results.

Other common mistakes include:

● Switching fund managers too frequently.

● Ignoring consistency and risk-adjusted performance.

● Comparing funds without considering differences in asset allocation.

● Overlooking portfolio quality and investment discipline.

● Reacting to market volatility instead of staying focused on long-term retirement goals.

For most investors, the objective should not be identifying the fund that performs best in a single year, but selecting a pension fund manager that demonstrates consistent performance, prudent risk management, and disciplined investing over decades.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, tax, or legal advice. Any illustrations, examples, or return projections used in this article are for explanatory purposes only and do not guarantee actual investment outcomes. The views and opinions expressed by experts quoted in this article are their own and should not be considered investment recommendations. Readers should consult a qualified professional before making any financial decisions.

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