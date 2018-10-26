When do FDs double the bonus amount invested in Diwali: SBI fixed deposits to Post Office deposits

Published: October 26, 2018 6:21 PM

Investing a part of your Diwali Bonus is nothing but postponing the happiness to a period when there will be nothing much to cheer about.

At the auspicious occasion of Diwali, everyone plans what to do with the amount they will get as bonus. Apart from buying gifts for your near and dear ones, you may also think about investing some amount by saving a portion from the Diwali Bonus.

To celebrate the occasion of light, everybody decorate their homes and buy something special for the family members to make others happy. Similarly, by investing the part of the bonus amount, a person gift it to himself or herself to make the future bright and happy. It is nothing but postponing the happiness to a period when there will be nothing much to cheer about.

So, it is also important to save a part of the Diwali Bonus and gift it to yourself by making a good investment. Now, there are many ways to invest. Some people may buy gold, some may invest in gold funds or in Sovereign Gold Bonds, or some may invest in direct equity on the Diwali day during muhurat trading, one may start a SIP in a mutual fund, or one may chose not to take any market risk and invest in fixed deposits (FDs).

Like MFs, there are also plenty of options to chose a FD from. One may chose a bank FD, another person may go for Post Office deposits and another one may choose to go for a NBFC or company FD. Let’s compare the interest rates offered on FDs and how long will it take your Diwali Bonus to get doubled through such deposits.

Bank FDs: The most popular destination in India for making an FD is a bank. Here are comparison of returns based on best FD rates offered by some big banks. As your investment may not get doubled in the time period, which offers best interest rate, you may have to reinvest the maturity amount assuming that the same interest rate will continue in the future.

SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, BOBBank FDs.

Post Office Deposits: Another option to invest in a safer and more gainful way is a Post Office deposit. Post Office also offers some schemes in which you may put your money as one-time investment. The interest rates on such schemes are decided by the government and are quite attractive. In case of post office deposits also, you may have to reinvest the maturity amount to make it double assuming that same interest rates continue.

NSC, KVP, SCSSPost Office deposits.

