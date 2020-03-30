WhatsApp ICICI banking launched! Now check account balance, credit card limit and other services

WhatsApp Number for ICICI Bank : To subscribe one needs to add the number 9324953001 to one’s contacts and start a conversation.

ICICI Bank WhatsApp Number: ICICI Bank has launched banking services on WhatsApp to enable its retail accountholders to go about completing their banking requirements sitting at home. WhatsApp ICICI banking will come as a relief for the account holders who anyhow have been asked by the government to stay indoors in the wake of the nationwide lockdown to fight against corona virus.

What WhatsApp banking essential does is to make one utilise banking services even while one is on the social media platform. The need to access ICICI net banking or a visit to the bank branch or even calling up the ICICI call centre will not be required for someone accessing ICICI Bank services on WhatsApp.

On the ICICI Bank WhatsApp platform, the retail account holders can check their savings account balance, last three transactions, credit card limit, get details of pre-approved instant loan offers and block/unblock credit & debit card. Additionally, they can also get details of the nearest three ICICI Bank ATMs and branches in their vicinity. The customers can do all of these while they are on the social platform.

What may make WhatsApp banking more popular is that it does not require one to open the web browser and then log-in using credentials to access account details. To subscribe one needs to add the number 9324953001 to one’s contacts and start a conversation by saying “Hi”. As a user one will be automatically subscribed for the services.

However, by starting a conversation on this number, it would mean that the user is agreeing to the Terms & Conditions of WhatsApp Banking. It’s important that one goes through them before installing the WhatsApp banking services on one’s mobile.

As far as the safety and privacy of the user are concerned as per the ICICI Bank website, this is what the bank has to state – “Yes, banking on WhatsApp is safe. All messages are secured with end to end encryption. Your account information is not shared with anyone. You do not need to enter any confidential information such as PIN or password on WhatsApp.” Also, there are no service charges for using services, however, charges will be applicable as per your data plan with the telecom service provider. Importantly, the WhatsApp services are currently not available to NRIs

Any user of WhatsApp who has an ICICI Bank savings account can use the services. But, if you don’t have an account but only the ICICI bank credit card, you may still use the service to ‘Block/Unblock’ the card. Further, non-ICICI Bank customers can also use this instant service to know the location of the Bank’s branches / ATMs in their vicinity.

Earlier in the month, the ICICI Bank had launched ‘ICICIStack’, a set of digital banking services to ensure uninterrupted banking experience for both retail and business. ‘ICICIStack’ offers nearly 500 services that cover almost all banking requirements of customers such as digital account opening, loan solutions, payment solutions, investments and care solutions.

How to start WhatsApp ICICI banking

Save number and say ‘Hi’: The customer simply needs to save ICICI Bank’s verified WhatsApp profile number, 9324953001, to his/her ‘contacts’ on the mobile phone and send <Hi> to this number from his/her mobile number which is registered with the Bank. The Bank will respond with a list of services available

Type keyword for service: From the list of services, type the keyword of the service required (keywords are highlighted in the conversation for easy recognition), example: <Balance>, <Block> etc. The service is carried out and displayed instantly.