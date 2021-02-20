What’s in store for crypto investors? Find out

Countries like the US, China, Japan, Switzerland, South Korea and South Africa have embraced cryptocurrency, while uncertainty looms in India.
Unlike other currencies, cryptocurrencies may also be traded, resulting in huge fluctuations in their values.
Countries like the US, China, Japan, Switzerland, South Korea and South Africa have embraced cryptocurrency, while uncertainty looms in India. After facing a ban on cryptocurrency transactions once, crypto investors and other stakeholders are skeptical about their future as the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 is scheduled to be presented in the current Budget session of Parliament.
With Bitcoin crossing the $50,000 level after sustained demand from institutions like Tesla, MasterCard, Paypal, Microstrategy etc, cryptocurrency players are hopeful that the government won’t put a blanket ban.
Referring to acceptance of Bitcoin and other crypto currencies like Ethereum, Doge etc, Nischal Shetty, CEO, WazirX, said, “Institutional participation is also very low in India in crypto and regulatory uncertainty is the biggest hurdle in that. Institutional players would need regulatory clarity before participating in a new asset class like crypto. Introduction of a regulatory framework will certainly help cryptocurrencies thrive in India.”
Earlier, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had banned the cryptocurrencies in India as there is no regulation. Although the Indian Rupee (INR) can only be used as a currency in India, cryptocurrencies are used more like digital assets.
Unlike other currencies, cryptocurrencies may also be traded, resulting in huge fluctuations in their values.