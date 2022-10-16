ICICI Bank on Sunday (October 16, 2022) announced the launch of four Digital Banking Units (DBUs) at Dehradun in Uttarakhand, Karur in Tamil Nadu, Kohima in Nagaland and Puducherry. Jana Small Finance Bank launched DBUs in Bihta, Bihar and Bero, Jharkhand.

HDFC Bank has also launched DBUs in Haridwar, Chandigarh, Faridabad and South 24 Parganas, West Bengal.

The launch of DBUs is a part of the government’s plan to set up 75 DBUs in as many districts to commemorate 75 years of India’s independence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 75 DBUs of various banks virtually in the presence Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Here’s a look at what customers can do at the Digital Banking Units of these banks:

ICICI Bank DBU

According to a statement from ICICI bank, the DBU will have two distinct areas – a Self-service Zone and a Digital Assistance Zone.

The Self-service Zone will house an ATM, a Cash Deposit Machine (CDM) and a Multi-Functional Kiosk (MFK) offering a number of services including printing of passbook, depositing cheque and accessing internet banking.

ICICI Bank said there will be a Digi Branch Kiosk, which will offer all services available on mobile banking apps. This zone will provide a digital interactive screen where customers can interact with a chatbot in order to find product offers and mandatory notices. The self-service zone will be operational 24/7.

The Digital Assistance Zone will have branch officials to assist customers to undertake various financial and non-financial transactions such as opening of savings account, current account, fixed deposit and recurring deposit; availing of home loan, auto loan, personal loan and applying for credit card.

The above services will be offered in a completely digital manner through a tablet device, using Aadhaar-based eKYC. The branch officials will help customers download and start using the mobile banking app as well as internet banking.

ICICI Bank’s Digital Assistance Zone will remain open from 9:30 am to 3.00 pm on Monday to Friday as well as, on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of the month.

HDFC Bank DBU

HDFC bank’s DBU will have a self–service zone for customer transactions using Interactive ATMs, Cash Deposit Machines, Interactive Digital Walls, Net Banking Kiosks / Video calls and Tab Banking. Mostly in self-service mode, services will be available round-the-clock all year round. There will also be an assisted zone in a DBU manned by two bank staff.

Products & Services available at HDFC Bank DBU

Account Opening – Fixed Deposit & Recurring Deposit

Digital Kit for customers: Mobile Banking, Internet Banking, Debit Card, Credit card and mass transit system cards

Digital Kit for Merchants: UPI QR code, BHIM Aadhaar, PoS

MSME or schematic loans

End to end digital processing of such loans, starting from online application to disbursal

Identified Government sponsored schemes which are covered under the National Portal

Cash withdrawal and Cash Deposit through ATM and Cash Deposit Machines

Passbook printing / Statement generation

Issuance / processing of Cheque Book request, receipt and online processing of various standing instructions

Transfer of funds (NEFT/IMPS)

Updation of KYC / other personal details, etc

Filing and tracking of grievances digitally

Account Opening Kiosk/ Kiosk with e KYC/ Video KYC

Atal Pension Yojana (APY)

15 Insurance onboarding for Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY)

Jana Bank’s DBU

Jana SFB is the only small finance bank selected for the launch of DBUs in India. Other than Bihta and Bero, Jana Small Finance Bank has also set up one more digital banking unit in Motipur (District Muzaffarpur, Bihar).

Jana SFB’s Bihta DBU branch deserves will be exclusively staffed by women, who will help customers learn how to use digital products and services.

Jana SFB said the DBU branches are equipped with the ‘DigiGen’ digital banking platform, kiosks, cash recycler machines, etc. The model of the digital banking unit is new and evolving. Basis the experience in these three DBUs, Jana Bank will also expand its services to more towns across India.