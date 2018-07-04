What to do if you lose your SBI Debit Card? From new charges to benefits, must-know details for account holders

SBI. (PTI)

Losing a debit card can be a heart-wrenching incident for the users. Banks provide assistance in case of loss of credit or debit card. In case of such situations, a cardholder should immediately contact the bank’s customer care to report the loss of a debit or credit cards. State Bank of India (SBI), issues a debit card and is called ‘Quick Photo Debit Card’. The state-run lender has posted details of its debit card on Twitter handle. SBI tweeted: “Are you an SBI account holder? Get a personalized Quick Photo Debit Card at the nearest sbiINTOUCH branch. All you have to do is carry your Aadhaar card, enter details and click a picture at the kiosk, submit & your done!”

Dear Customer, 1)Quick Photo Debit Card will be issued instantly. 2) Instant solution for lost/damaged cards-Any SBI customer can get this card instantly in case of loss or damage of his/her existing card with a nominal fee. 3) Customers visiting or staying (1/2) — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) June 30, 2018

Benefits:

– Quick Photo Debit Card will be issued instantly.

– Instant solution for lost or damaged cards – Any SBI customer can get this card instantly in case of loss or damage of his/her existing card with a nominal fee.

– Customers visiting or staying

– Away from their home branch can avail this facility in the place of present residence.

Note: SBI charges Rs. 300 (plus GST) as debit card replacement charges, according to the bank’s website – sbi.co.in. The annual maintenance charges is Rs 175 plus GST.

SBI has round-the-clock toll-free helpline services 1800 11 2211 and 1800 425 3800 for providing assistance to its customers. “Hotlist your card immediately on losing it by calling these numbers,” SBI mentions. “Toll free numbers are accessible from all landlines and mobile phones in the country.”

Indian banks, including state-owned SBI and Bank of Baroda, have started deploying artificial intelligence (AI) in a big way to improve efficiency, detect human behaviour and reduce operational costs. State Bank of India, India’s largest lender, has SBI Intelligent Assistant (SIA) — a smart chat assistant, evolved from the “cutting edge technology of artificial intelligence, that efficiently resolves queries of NRI customers, similar to that of a bank representative.

“It provides instant solutions on everyday banking queries in the chat box on the SBI portal,” the state-run lender said.

The bank is also in the process of instituting an ‘Innovation Centre’ that will explore how emerging technologies such as AI and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) can help in making internal banking processes more efficient.