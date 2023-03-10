What monthly salary do you need to become more desirable for marriage? Interesting data here

It is often believed that the desirability of a man for marriage depends on how much money he is making. Now there is some data that indicates how salary levels play out in pre-wedding searches. While salary levels are becoming important for men to be considered desirable for marriage, the same is not true for women in all cases. However, the higher the salary, the higher the desirability of a man for marriage seems true.

The first edition of “India’s Most Eligible” released recently Shadi.com reveals that men making more money are far more desired than other men whereas, for women, the difference is negligible across income brackets.

The least disparity is seen in the Rs 7-10 lakh annual income bracket where both men and women are seen as equally desirable.

Income levels vs Desirability

Rs 30 lakh+ per year (Over Rs 2.5 lakh per month)

The study shows that men having a salary income above Rs 30 lakh are 192% more desired for marriage than other men. In the case of women, a salary above Rs 30 lakh per year makes them only 17% more desired than other women.

Rs 15 lakh to Rs 30 lakh per year (Rs 1.25 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh per month)

Men having an annual salary income of between Rs 15 lakh to Rs 30 lakh are 130% more desired for marriage than other men. In the case of women, an annual salary between Rs 15 lakh to Rs 30 lakh per year makes them only 27% more desired than other women.

Also Read: Wedding season 2023: Is it a good time to buy gold?

Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh per year (Rs 83,333 to Rs 1.25 lakh per month)

Men having an annual salary income between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 15 lakh are 62% more desired for marriage than other men. In the case of women, a yearly salary between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 15 lakh per year makes them only 15% more desired than other women.

Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10 lakh per year (Rs 58,333 to Rs 83,333 per month)

The study shows that men having an annual salary income between Rs 7 lakh to rs 10 lakh are only 7% more desired for marriage than other men. In the case of women also, an annual salary between Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10 lakh per year makes them only 7% more desired than other women.

Rs 4 lakh to Rs 7 lakh per year (Rs 33,333 to Rs 58,333 per month)

The desirability of men for marriage drops to -25% if they are having an annual salary income between Rs 4 lakh to Rs 7 lakh while in the case of women, it drops to 6%.

Also Read: Wedding Season: How to plan your finances for the wedding of your dreams

Less than Rs 4 lakh per year (Below Rs 33,333 per month)

Both men and women having less than Rs 4 lakh annual salary are considered least desired for marriage on the wedding website. The study shows that the desirability of men for marriage drops to -65% if they are having an annual salary income below Rs 4 lakh while in the case of women, it drops to -9%.