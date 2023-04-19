What is pushing the demand for co-working spaces in Faridabad

By Aman Gupta

The demand for flexible office spaces has risen post Covid, with major companies and businesses including startups now opting for co-working. Out of a net absorption of approximately 20.8 million square feet across the top seven cities in the first half of this year, the share of co-working spaces stood at 20%. Back in the first half of 2021 its share was just 6% of net office absorption of approximately 9.33 million square feet, as per a report by Anarock. In NCR the figure stood at 2.75 million square feet in the first half of 2022 and out of this 15% was taken by coworking teams. NCR cities topped the list with 5% in average monthly official rentals from January to June 2022 as compared to the previous year.

Faridabad has grown to be one of the NCR’s major commercial centres. Continuing necessities of premium office spaces from Indian and foreign corporate entities have largely driven this uptick. In fact, this same town will indeed become an ideal destination for all kinds of businesses.

The accessibility to co-working office spaces has enticed even more businesses to relocate to Faridabad. This city is becoming a popular choice for corporations seeking business hubs close to existing residential regions with valuable real estate markets.

Being at a coworking space in Faridabad, there are more chances of exploring your business contacts. Many businesses are using coworking spaces, who have employees with high aspirations, which is an excellent opportunity for networking.

Choosing co-working spaces in Faridabad can be great when you are starting a small business on a budget in the northern part of India. Co-working spaces here can have a tremendous impact on you and your employees’ motivation, creativity and productivity.

From make-in-India electronics assembly hub, Noida is now a buzzing start-up suburb too. And this is feeding the demand for co-working spaces. They require less investment and make it easier for hybrid working environments where employees don’t have to physically check in to the office every day.

Faridabad, earlier known for electronics manufacturing hub, IT offices, miles and miles of gated condominiums, is now resetting old notions of stuffy 9-to-5 offices with co-working spaces. What started in Gurugram has now spread to Noida and Faridabad. It has become the preferred workspace and work style of a new generation and their start-up dreams.

For a new generation of entrepreneurs and freelancers who did not want to be shackled to a nine-to-five job, co-working spaces were the answer. From coders to scriptwriters, there’s room for everyone.

Many people clearly look for coworking spaces that offer something unique. They want a comfortable space with the amenities they need but they also want a space that feels like a home away from home. All above reasons make Faridabad a perfect place for coworking places and hence the demand for coworking space is growing desperately day by day.

(The author is Director, RPS Group)