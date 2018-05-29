What is Personal Loan? Which out of SBI, HDFC bank, Kotak Mahindra and PNB offers the cheapest loan to you?

Personal Loan.

A personal loan is an unsecured loan which is taken by individuals from a bank or a non-banking financial company (NBFC). Personal loan, as the name suggests, is given to meet a person’s individual need. Banks and NBFCs offer loans on the basis of key criteria like income level, repayment capacity, and credit and employment history, among other things. It is termed as unsecured loan because unlike a home or a car loan, a personal loan is not secured against any asset. Hence, the borrower cannot put up collateral like property or gold to avail it.

What is the eligibility criteria for Personal Loan:

The eligibility criteria for a personal loan varies from bank to bank, however, there are some general criteria too. It includes a person’s age, occupation, capacity to repay the loan and place of residence.

To get a personal loan, an individual should have a regular income source. Moreover, a person’s eligibility also gets affected by the company s/he works in and credit history, among other things.

SBI personal loan eligibility and interest rate:

Rate of Interest: Let us assume your loan amount is Rs 1 lakh and the tenure is 4 years. SBI currently gives loans at interest rates of 10.90 to 16.70%. The EMI will be of Rs 2,580 to Rs 2,870 while the processing fee is up to three per cent of the loan.

Eligibility: Salaried employees, pensioners of central/state government/armed forces, self-employed businessmen and professionals with a regular source of income are eligible to avail Personal Loans.

Kotak Mahindra Bank loan eligibility and interest rate:

Rate of Interest: Assuming the aforementioned loan amount for a four-year tenure, the bank is currently offering loans at interest rates of 10.99 per cent to 24 per cent. The EMI will add up to Rs 2,584 to Rs 3,260 while the processing fee is up to 2.5% of the loan amount+ service tax / GST and other applicable statutory levies.

Eligibility: All Indian residents who are employees of either MNCs, Public and Private limited companies with a minimum age of 21 years and maximum age of 58 years are eligible for a personal loan.

Other Personal loan eligibility criteria :

Income Net monthly salary of Rs. 20,000/-

Minimum educational qualification – Graduate

Years in city – Minimum 1 year

Total work experience – Minimum 1 years

Punjab National Bank loan eligibility and interest rate:

Rate of Interest: For Rs 1 lakh loan for a four-year tenure, the bank offers 11.10 to 14.85 per cent interest rates with EMIs ranging from Rs 2,589 to Rs 2,775. The processing fee for the loan amount is 1.80 per cent.

Eligibility:

All permanent Defence Personnel including officials of Military Station Headquarters, Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, Central Industrial Security Force, Indo Tibetan Border Police, etc. However, the loan request of Defence Personnel, who are due for retirement within next 24 months, may not be entertained.

Confirmed/permanent employees of Central/State Govt./PSUs and all reputed companies/Institutions including Schools, Colleges, Universities, autonomous bodies, Hospitals/Nursing Homes, who are either drawing their salary through accounts maintained with its branches or these employers agree for check off facility.

Professionally qualified to practice Doctors viz., MBBS, BDS & above having annual income of Rs 4.00 lakh and above. Doctors should be taxpayers for the last three years.

HDFC eligibility and interest rate:

Rate of Interest: Assuming the aforementioned loan amount for a four-year tenure, the bank is currently offering loans at interest rates of 15.00 per cent to 20.99 per cent. The EMI would add up to Rs 2,793 to Rs 3,096. The processing fee is up to 2.50 per cent of the loan amount subject to a minimum of Rs 1,999/- & Maximum of Rs. 25000/- for salaried customers.

Eligibility: