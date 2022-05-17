What is Kotak Private? Kotak Mahindra Group’s new platform for high net worth individuals and UHNIs

scorecardresearch

Kotak Mahindra Group on Tuesday (May 17, 2022) launched Kotak Private. In a statement, the Kotak Group said that Kotak Private is  a comprehensive platform covering the entire gamut of solutions for  ultra-high net worth individuals (UHNI) and high net worth (HNI) individuals, comprising  entrepreneurs, business families, and professionals.  

Commenting on the launch, KVS Manian, Whole Time Director and Member of Group Management Council, Kotak Mahindra Bank  Limited said, “At Kotak Private, being client centric is at our core. With nearly two decades of  experience in the Indian Private Banking industry, we have come to understand what it truly means  to be able to Live Your Purpose.”

“ Kotak Private, our bespoke and comprehensive platform offers the  comfort and expertise of a trusted institution, enabling clients to think beyond financial matters, and  pursue their deeper purpose in life,” he added.   

The Kotak Group marked the launch of Kotak Private with Live Your Purpose – its new brand theme that enables clients to take their minds off their money, and pursue their deeper calling in life. 

Speaking at the event, Falguni Nayar, Founder and CEO, Nykaa said, “Following one’s own dream is never easy. It requires the  courage to believe in oneself. Sometimes it involves starting again and entering unfamiliar and  uncharted territory that may have many challenges.”

“But as long as the spirit of adventure stirs you  and as long as you remember that the journey is more important than the destination, you will get  there enjoying the journey and not waiting for the rewards,” she added. 

Kotak Mahindra Group is one of India’s leading financial services conglomerates.  In February 2003, Kotak Mahindra Finance Ltd. (KMFL), the Group’s flagship company, received  banking licence from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), becoming the first non-banking finance company  in India to convert into a bank – Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (KMBL). 

