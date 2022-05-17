What is Kotak Private? Kotak Mahindra Group’s new platform for high net worth individuals and UHNIs

Kotak Mahindra Group on Tuesday (May 17, 2022) launched Kotak Private. In a statement, the Kotak Group said that Kotak Private is a comprehensive platform covering the entire gamut of solutions for ultra-high net worth individuals (UHNI) and high net worth (HNI) individuals, comprising entrepreneurs, business families, and professionals.

Commenting on the launch, KVS Manian, Whole Time Director and Member of Group Management Council, Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited said, “At Kotak Private, being client centric is at our core. With nearly two decades of experience in the Indian Private Banking industry, we have come to understand what it truly means to be able to Live Your Purpose.”

“ Kotak Private, our bespoke and comprehensive platform offers the comfort and expertise of a trusted institution, enabling clients to think beyond financial matters, and pursue their deeper purpose in life,” he added.

The Kotak Group marked the launch of Kotak Private with Live Your Purpose – its new brand theme that enables clients to take their minds off their money, and pursue their deeper calling in life.

Speaking at the event, Falguni Nayar, Founder and CEO, Nykaa said, “Following one’s own dream is never easy. It requires the courage to believe in oneself. Sometimes it involves starting again and entering unfamiliar and uncharted territory that may have many challenges.”

“But as long as the spirit of adventure stirs you and as long as you remember that the journey is more important than the destination, you will get there enjoying the journey and not waiting for the rewards,” she added.

Kotak Mahindra Group is one of India’s leading financial services conglomerates. In February 2003, Kotak Mahindra Finance Ltd. (KMFL), the Group’s flagship company, received banking licence from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), becoming the first non-banking finance company in India to convert into a bank – Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (KMBL).