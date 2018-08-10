What is DigiLocker? Check top features and benefits of this ‘Digital India’ dream app

Digilocker is a safe storage space which does not enable leaks of your important and confidential documents.

With the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways stating that the documents stored in Digilocker will now qualify as original documents, DigiLocker is in news again. Here’s all you need to know about DigiLocker and its benefits:

As soon as we start growing up right from the time we pass high school to availing a passport to getting a voter ID and multiple other important documents, we realise that safe storage and timely retrieval of these documents can give even the most organised ones a headache. Not only this but having any of these documents in times of need can land anyone in a serious trouble.

The knight in shining armour is the Government of India for this problem, as DigiLocker- a cloud-based storage under the Digital India campaign, is available to store one’s important document at one place. DigiLocker, as the name suggests, is a digital locker for issuance and verification of documents and certificates, eliminating the need of carrying physical documents. Also, not only storage, but it provides ready accessibility to issuers online in times of need.

The key features of DigiLocker

It provides an online account with 1GB storage space to Aadhaar holders

Issuer departments can push e-documents into the digital locker system

E-documents can be shared by residents with government or other registered organisations

Residents can upload the document and digitally sign them using e-sign facility

Shareability of e-documents is easy across agencies

How to use it?

One needs to open an account online by visiting the website, called Digilocker.gov.in. It can be accessed through the Android app store too. The most prominent feature of Digilocker is that the documents are shared from issuer to requester only after an approval to ensure safety. One can use Aadhaar to sign up using mobile OTP or in case of non-availability of Aadhaar, one can authenticate mobile number and submit proof of address and identity documents for verification.

So, what are the ways you are benefited with DigiLocker?

1)Reduces operating cycle time for various Financial Services

Availing services like application for PAN card, driving license, passport or even making investments require submission of documents. After submitting the documents the documents are verified before the investment is processed and approved. With Digilocker, the documents are submitted instantly, thus reducing the operating time to avail the financial services.

2) Safety is a guarantee

Since the documents are stored online, the chance of theft or loss of the documents is negligible. Also, you need not carry the documents in physical form, thus it gives an extra safety padding.

3) E-signature

Digilocker facilitates self-attestation of documents and thus helps in expediting applications and transactions. One can access the documents, e-sign it and submit it for a quick settlement.

4) Reduced Administrative Costs

Carrying documents in hard form requires extra care and hassles. Handling and storage of documents in physical form are eliminated with Digilocker. The important documents are also provided directly in the Digilocker account issued.

5) Free of cost

Being a Government initiative, another benefit of Digilocker is that it is free of cost. One need not pay any sum to open a locker to store the documents. One can access the Digilocker through Umang app too. Not just the account in the Digilocker, but accessibility to the documents and sharing it with other agencies is also free.