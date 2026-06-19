A mutual fund that has returned 20-25% over the last few years can look like a wealth machine. It’s tempting to assume a 15-year or 20-year SIP in the same fund will deliver similar numbers. It usually won’t and the reason isn’t poor fund performance. It’s that recent returns and long-term returns are answering different questions.

Shorter 3 or 5-year windows often capture a single favourable phase — such as the sharp post-Covid recovery — rather than a fund’s true long-run character. To see what 20 years of real investing looks like, we analysed 12 active equity funds that have completed roughly two decades in the market and currently hold top Value Research ratings. Since most direct plans lack a 20-year history, we used regular plans. All data is from Value Research, as of June 18, 2026.

The 12 equity funds are:

Nippon India Growth Mid Cap Fund ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund HDFC Flexi Cap Fund ICICI Prudential Infrastructure Fund ICICI Prudential Large & Mid Cap Fund SBI ELSS Tax Saver Fund SBI Contra Fund Bandhan Large & Mid Cap Fund HDFC ELSS Tax Saver Fund HDFC Focused Fund DSP Large Cap Fund UTI Large & Mid Cap Fund

Returns rise, then moderate

Average SIP returns across the 12 funds climbed steadily from 3 years to 10 years — then moderated over 15 and 20 years. A 20-year number absorbs many more market cycles: booms, crashes, recoveries and stretches of expensive valuations or slow earnings growth, all in one figure.

Fund 3Y SIP 5Y SIP 10Y SIP 15Y SIP 20Y SIP Nippon India Growth Mid Cap 14.72 19.53 20.28 18.75 16.98 ICICI Pru Value Discovery 7.16 13.47 16.35 16.58 16.84 HDFC Flexi Cap 9.64 15.41 16.78 15.84 15.21 ICICI Pru Infrastructure 12.55 20.72 20.87 17.65 14.92 ICICI Pru Large & Mid Cap 9.74 14.88 16.58 15.56 14.51 SBI ELSS Tax Saver 7.8 14.99 16.05 15.19 14.06 SBI Contra 4.71 12.54 17.18 15.69 14.02 Bandhan Large & Mid Cap 11.41 16.67 16.67 15.5 13.72 HDFC Focused 8.83 15.05 15.86 14.62 13.5 HDFC ELSS Tax Saver 6.36 13.01 14.22 13.75 13.3 UTI Large & Mid Cap 9.52 14.57 15.64 14.46 13.2 DSP Large Cap 5.79 10.38 11.5 11.38 11.29

Lump-sum investors saw the same pattern — strongest in the early years, settling lower over the long run:

Fund 3-Year Lump Sum Return (%) CAGR 5-Year Lump Sum Return (%) CAGR 10-Year Lump Sum Return (%) CAGR 15-Year Lump Sum Return (%) CAGR 20-Year Lump Sum Return (%) CAGR Nippon India Growth Mid Cap 22.74 21.06 18.81 16.74 17.22 ICICI Pru Value Discovery 16.13 16.85 14.8 16.31 16.87 Bandhan Large & Mid Cap 20.79 17.37 15.76 13.79 13.3 HDFC Flexi Cap 17.37 17.87 15.99 14.17 15.71 ICICI Pru Infrastructure 22.23 24.43 18.07 14.22 15.13 ICICI Pru Large & Mid Cap 17.83 17.85 15.59 14.7 14.42 SBI ELSS Tax Saver 18.1 16.87 14.61 14.45 14.25 SBI Contra 14.16 17.09 15.54 13.79 13.97 HDFC ELSS Tax Saver 15.58 16.44 13.65 12.58 13.52 HDFC Focused 16.72 18.9 14.17 12.36 13.06 DSP Large Cap 13.43 10.99 11.43 10.89 12.88 UTI Large & Mid Cap 18.31 15.72 14.16 13.38 12.73

Where the gap is widest

Some of the strongest 5-year performers saw the biggest drop-offs over 20 years:

Fund 5-yr SIP return 20-yr SIP return ICICI Prudential Infrastructure 20.72% 14.92% Nippon India Growth Mid Cap 19.53% 16.98% Bandhan Large & Mid Cap 16.67% 13.72% HDFC Flexi Cap 15.41% 15.21% SBI ELSS Tax Saver 14.99% 14.06% UTI Large & Mid Cap 14.57% 13.20%

ICICI Prudential Infrastructure Fund, for instance, delivered a 20.87% SIP return over 10 years — but that falls to 14.92% over 20 years. Still a strong outcome, just far short of what the 10-year number alone would suggest.

Not every fund followed the pattern. ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund actually improved with time — 16.35% over 10 years, 16.58% over 15, and 16.84% over 20 — a reminder that fund style and market conditions matter as much as the calendar. But across the dataset, the broader trend holds: most funds delivered lower 20-year returns than their best shorter-term window, in both SIP and lump-sum form.

What this means for your financial plan

This isn’t a case against equity mutual funds — many of these 12 funds have built substantial wealth over two decades. The issue is the return assumption investors carry into their planning.

Seeing a fund’s 20-25% three or five-year number and projecting it forward 20 years is the most common mistake here, and the data above shows why it doesn’t hold up: average 20-year SIP returns across this set settled in the 13-17% range, well below the early-year highs.

Point-to-point returns are also sensitive to when you start measuring — a window starting in the Covid crash and ending in the recovery will look exceptional almost by construction; one starting at expensive valuations will look weak even if the businesses behind it are sound. That’s why, alongside trailing returns, it helps to check a fund’s rolling returns across cycles, risk-adjusted performance, downside protection in falls, and the manager’s track record and portfolio discipline — a fuller picture than any single number can give.

Summing up…

Build your retirement or goal-based plan around 12-14% expected returns, not the 20% your shortlisted fund showed last year. If actual returns come in higher, that’s a pleasant surprise. If your plan was built on 20%, a 14% reality can leave you short of your goal — and you won’t find that out until it’s too late to fix.

Disclaimer: The analysis is based on historical return data of 12 active equity mutual funds with approximately 20 years of track record and top ratings on Value Research as of June 18, 2026. Regular plans have been used because many direct plans do not have a comparable 20-year history.

Past performance does not guarantee future returns. Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks, and investors should consider their financial goals, risk appetite and investment horizon before making investment decisions. The figures discussed are for educational and informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice.

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