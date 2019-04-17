Wedding loans: 5 key factors to keep in mind while opting for a wedding loan

5 key factors to keep in mind while opting for a wedding loan

With an increase in choices for almost everything, now you also get to choose what type of loan you want and what suits you the best. Unlike earlier times when only one type of loan – ie., personal loan – was available for consumers to cater to their needs, now for everything a different type of loan is available. One such loan is the wedding or marriage loan. Marriages here in India are celebrated like nowhere else in the world. Though marriage expenses vary from people to people, most weddings overshoot the planned budget. These loans are designed to finance marriage expenses.

Most banks and various P2P lenders have started offering wedding loans which can be utilized to meet one’s wedding expenses. For instance, SBI Saral Personal Loan, Axis Bank Wedding Loan, ICICI Bank Personal Loan for Weddings, HDFC Personal Lifestyle Loan, Tata Capital Wedding Loan, and PNB Personal Loan. These unsecured loans also come with the option of flexible EMI and generally no prepayment charges are applied. Loans of up to Rs 20 lakh is offered for both salaried and self-employed customers. The interest rate of these loans generally range from 10.75 to 19 per cent and come with a tenure of 1 to 5 years.

5 key factors to keep in mind while opting for a wedding loan: