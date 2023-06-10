WEALTH CREATION: Ways to set your financial goals and achieve them

Setting realistic financial goals is a crucial step towards achieving financial stability and long-term success. Whether your goals involve saving for a down payment on a home, paying off debt, or building an emergency fund, having a clear plan in place increases your chances of success. Following these tips will help you achieve your goals.

Review your financial situation

Before setting financial goals, it is essential to assess your current financial standing. Take stock of your income, expenses, debts, and savings. Analyse your spending habits and identify areas where you can make improvements. Understanding your financial limits will help set realistic goals that align with your resources.

Also read: Cabinet nod to Huda City Centre-Cyber City metro project to boost demand & prices of real estate in Gurugram

Define your priorities

Identify your short-term and long-term financial priorities. Do you want to pay off high-interest debt, save for retirement, or start a business? Prioritise your goals based on their significance and urgency. This will help you allocate your resources effectively and focus your efforts on what matters most to you.

Break down big goals into smaller milestones

Large financial goals can be overwhelming. Break them down into smaller milestones. For instance, if your goal is to pay off a significant amount of debt, set monthly or quarterly targets to track your progress. Celebrating these smaller victories along the way will keep you motivated and make the larger goal more attainable.

Be realistic and time-bound

Set goals that are realistic and attainable based on your current financial situation. While it’s important to dream big, setting unachievable goals can lead to frustration and disappointment. Consider factors like your income, expenses, and savings capacity. Attach specific time frames to your goals to create a sense of urgency and accountability.

Increase your savings

Set clear and well-defined goals that are specific and measurable. For example, instead of saying, “I want to save more,” specify how much you want to save and by when. A goal like, “I will save Rs 5 lakh for a down payment on a house in two years” provides a clear target to work towards.

Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar.com, says, “With time, age and work experience, your income will rise. Do not save at 40 like you did at 25. Make your higher disposable income work for you. If you are saving 10% of your income now, work towards hitting 20% and from there, 30%. Stepping up your savings will help you hit your financial goals faster.”

Monitor your financial activities

Regularly review and assess your progress towards your financial goals. Whether it involves increasing your income, reducing expenses, or seeking professional advice, a well-structured action plan helps keep you on track and ensures you are making progress. Keep track of your income, expenses, savings, and debt reduction. Use tools like budgeting apps or spreadsheets to monitor your financial activities. Regular check-ins will allow you to make adjustments, identify areas for improvement, and stay motivated as you see your progress unfold.

Also read: Best-performing Small Cap Funds: 7 schemes with 44% to 63% SIP returns in 3 years (June 2023)

Stay flexible

Life is unpredictable, and financial circumstances can change. Stay flexible and be prepared to adapt your goals as needed. Unexpected expenses or changes in income may require you to adjust your timeline or revise your strategies. Embrace the need for flexibility and be open to making necessary modifications along the way.

REALISTIC TARGETS

* Take stock of your income, expenses, debts, and savings first

* Set goals that are realistic and attainable based on your current financial situation

* Regularly review and assess your progress towards your financial goals

* Be open to making necessary modifications along the way