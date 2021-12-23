  • MORE MARKET STATS

Personal Loan: How it fared in 2021 and top trends to look out for in 2022

It is seen that with the rise in demand and operations, there is a greater focus on safeguarding consumer interest.

Updated:
how to improve credit score, credit score, credit line, instant loan, credit card loan, digital lending platforms, cyber threats, debt trap, digital loan, borrower education, repayment capacity, lending contract, digital lending app, personal loan, instant loan, instant loan providers, instant credit, loan apps, digital lending platform, Covid-19 pandemic, personal loan, personal loan interest rates, personal loan charges, personal loan eligibility, personal loan HDFC, personal loan SBI, loan offers, repayment capacity, credit score
Catalyzed by circumstances induced by the pandemic, the credit scenario witnessed a massive transformation, with digitized operations taking centre stage.


The year 2021 was crucial for the evolution of the Indian consumer credit segment. Catalyzed by circumstances induced by the pandemic, the credit scenario witnessed a massive transformation, with digitized operations taking centre stage.

Madhusudan Ekambaram, Co-Founder and CEO, KreditBee and Co-Founder, FACE says “The significant factors influencing the trend were increased demand, a borrower-friendly approach by lenders, reduced paperwork in the application process, and high availability of credit. This reflected a greater emphasis on the traits of convenience and quickness by borrowers while availing loans, which has been aptly served by loan service providers. This has been made possible by low overhead cost and use of effective technology.”

According to industry reports, the credit demand was dominated by personal loans, also evident from the fact that they constituted over half, by value, of the digital loans given by banks. Further, experts say the nature of credit preference also witnessed changes with an increased demand for small-ticket loans and services like Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL). While BNPL loans had less than 1 per cent share by value, the credit tool accounted for 37 per cent share of the number of loans.

Ekambaram says, “Considering the momentum of personal credit growth, one can only expect the trend to follow an upward trajectory. 2022 fiscal will certainly witness further technology integration coupled with more effective credit products. Digital cards have demonstrated the operational capability to mirror the success which BNPL showcased. The innovative tool is more scalable and resonates well with the universal case of purchases.”

It is seen that with the rise in demand and operations, there is a greater focus on safeguarding consumer interest. For instance, experts believe the recent regulatory actions by the central bank as well as formulation and operations of entities are indicators of the healthy growth the ecosystem aspires to achieve.

“The degree of scrutiny in the segment will further witness an upsurge in 2022, considering the dynamic nature of the industry. This will favourably result in a more inclusive financial environment, with the existence of credible lenders and greater consumer awareness,” adds Ekambaram. 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

More Stories on
borrower educationCovid-19 pandemiccredit card loancredit linecredit scorecyber threatsdebt trapdigital lending appdigital lending platformdigital lending platformsdigital loanhow to improve credit scoreinstant creditinstant loaninstant loan providerslending contractloan appsloan offerspersonal loanpersonal loan chargespersonal loan eligibilitypersonal loan HDFCpersonal loan interest ratespersonal loan SBIrepayment capacity
Next Story
Incurred claims of standalone health insurers grow at slower pace in Covid-hit FY21Incurred claims of standalone health insurers grow at slower pace in Covid-hit FY21