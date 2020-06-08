Wary of using ATM? Now make a cardless cash withdrawal by scanning QR code

ATM cardholders can now withdraw cash from an ATM by scanning a QR code on the machine’s screen without having to touch the surface.

One big fear during COVID-19 has been associated with the use of ATMs. To ensure that the entire process of withdrawing cash from ATMs is completed without touching the machine or the screen is looking possible now. AGS Transact Technologies Limited (AGSTTL), an end-to-end cash and digital payment solutions & automation technology company has successfully developed & tested ‘Touchless’ ATM solution in light of COVID-19.

ATM cardholders can now withdraw cash from an ATM by scanning a QR code on the machine’s screen without having to touch the surface. AGSTTL is currently providing demo of this solution to the interested banks.

This contactless solution by AGSTTL enables a bank customer to perform all the steps required to withdraw cash from an ATM using the mobile application itself. The customer simply has to scan the QR code displayed on the ATM screen and follow the directions on their respective bank’s mobile application.

This includes entering the amount and mPIN required to dispense the cash from the ATM machine. The QR code feature makes cash withdrawals quicker and more secure, and negates the chances of compromising the ATM Pin or card skimming.

How it works

Step 1: Open the Bank mobile application on your smartphone and select QR Cash Withdrawal

Step 2: Enter the amount you wish to withdraw on the mobile app

Step 3: Scan the QR code on the ATM screen

Step 4: Confirm the amount by clicking on ‘proceed’ in the app

Step 5: Enter the mPin no. to authenticate the transaction

Step 6: Collect the Cash & Receipt

AGSTTL has installed, maintained and managed a network of approximately 72,000+ ATMs across the country and also provides customised solutions to leading banks in India. The company had earlier introduced UPI-QR based Cash withdrawal solution in partnership with Bank of India. During the lockdown period, AGSTTL with its partner banks has been providing critical services like sustenance of ATM operations, cash replenishment services and various back-end operations which enable digital & merchant solutions. AGSTTL also initiated mobile ATMs in partnership with leading Banks in more than 20 cities & towns to provide added convenience to the public.