Wary of good score, millennials and Gen Z actively track credit behaviour, says study

Having a healthy credit score is important for millennials and Gen Z customers and they are increasingly keeping track of their credit scores, finds an analysis. They reported improvement in their scores during FY22, according to OneScore. OneScore, an app to monitor credit scores, analysed data of 9 million (90 lakh) users across India.

It found that more than 46 per cent of the millennials and Gen Z users had an improved credit score in 2021-22. Millennials are defined as those born between 1981 and 1996 (ages 23 to 38 in 2019) while those after 1997 are categorised as the new generation or Gen Z.

The year witnessed a massive jump of 163 per cent in overall new customers actively checking their credit scores in 2021-22 as against the preceding fiscal year, according to OneScore report. The average credit score of millennials and Gen Z users stood at 715 in FY22, nearly unchanged from 714 a year ago. Those having a mediocre score, 300-747, remained the same at approximately 63 per cent in both years.

Owing to the rising credit consciousness and regular monitoring of credit scores, the platform witnessed a 26 per cent fall in late or deferred payments among the millennial and Gen Z people. Consumers are becoming more credit-conscious and taking an active role in managing their credit health, it said. Millennials and Gen Z are actively undertaking self-monitoring of their credit score.

On OneScore, over 56.8 per cent of millennials actively monitored their credit score in FY22 against 48 per cent in FY21.In the case of Gen Z, the platform witnessed a growth of over 2.5 times, from 7.1 per cent in FY21 to 19.1 per cent in FY22.There was 16 per cent jump in the average number of times millennials monitored their credit score annually. Kerala ranked at the top in terms of credit-conscious, self-monitoring millennials with an average credit score of 726. It was followed by Gujarat, Chandigarh and Delhi with an average credit score that was above 720.However, Bihar and Assam featured at the bottom with an average credit score hovering at around 700.

“Comprising the country’s largest workforce, millennials and Gen Z are driving a paradigm shift in the way India consumes credit,” Anurag Sinha, CEO & Cofounder, OneScore & OneCard, said, Stating that they have a reputation for not being the savviest with their finances, he said this trend can be seen to be rapidly changing. “There is growing awareness of the benefits of a good credit score and responsible credit management among the cohort which enables one to avail benefits such as increased access to pre-approved loans, lower interest rates, and longer tenures among others.”