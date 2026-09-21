Warren Buffett has spent more than six decades telling shareholders how to think about money, businesses and the stock market. Now, in what could be his final letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders as chairman, the message is less about what he achieved and more about what should survive after he is gone.

The 96-year-old investing legend stepped down as chairman of Berkshire Hathaway on September 18 and became Chairman Emeritus. He remains on the board as a director. His son Howard G. Buffett has taken over as chairman, while Greg Abel continues as chief executive and runs the company. The transition is significant because Berkshire has been closely associated with the Oracle of Omaha for more than 60 years.

Yet there is something striking about Buffett’s farewell. There is no grand prediction about the stock market. No complicated investment formula. No list of stocks to buy. Instead, the man widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of all time spends much of his short final message talking about people, culture, trust and thinking for the long term.

That is hardly surprising for anyone who has followed his shareholder letters over the years.

The Berkshire shareholder letter has itself become a part of investing history. Buffett took control of Berkshire in 1965 after his investment partnership acquired control of the company. Berkshire’s official archive now carries Buffett’s shareholder letters from 1965 onward, and over the decades those letters became much more than annual financial updates. They were where the Sage of Omaha explained how he looked at businesses, capital allocation, mistakes, management, risk and the relationship between a company and its shareholders.

The philosophy running through those letters was remarkably consistent. Think like a business owner rather than a trader. Focus on intrinsic value. Give good businesses and good managers time to work. Do not get carried away by market excitement. And perhaps most importantly, treat shareholders as partners.

His farewell letter brings many of those ideas together.

For Indian investors, the letter offers five simple lessons.

1. Think in decades, not quarters

The very first paragraph of Buffett’s farewell letter goes straight to the idea of patience. “From the beginning, Charlie and I looked for owners who thought in decades rather than quarters,” he wrote.

That sentence could easily be applied to today’s Indian equity investor. Markets can make investors impatient. A mutual fund that has underperformed for a year can suddenly look like a bad investment. A stock that has not moved for several months can appear unattractive. But Buffett’s approach has always been to judge investments over much longer periods.

For someone investing through SIPs or building a retirement portfolio, the lesson is simple: short-term market performance should not become the only measure of an investment.

2. A great company should not depend on one person

Buffett’s departure from the chairman’s role is also a real-life example of succession planning.

He says his expectations of Greg Abel were “sky high” and that Abel has exceeded them. More importantly, he says the new CEO has been making the important decisions for some time and that Buffett “have not had to think twice about any of them.”

For investors, this is an important question to ask about any company. What happens when the founder or star CEO leaves?

A strong business needs more than a famous promoter or an admired chief executive. Investors should also look at the second line of management, succession plans and whether the business can continue to perform without one individual at the centre of every decision.

3. Culture can be worth more than the balance sheet

One of the most memorable lines in the farewell letter concerns Howard Buffett. Buffett says Howard will protect Berkshire’s “culture and values” and adds that both are “worth more than anything on our balance sheet.”

For investors, this is a reminder that not everything valuable in a company appears in its financial statements.

Profit, debt, cash and assets are easy to measure. Corporate culture, management integrity and the way a company treats minority shareholders are harder to capture in a spreadsheet. But over a long period, these factors can have a major bearing on how a business performs.

4. Look for management that thinks like an owner

Buffett also writes that “No company has been or will be more shareholder-minded than Berkshire.”

That line points to another useful test for investors. When a company earns money, what does management do with it? Does it reinvest sensibly? Does it make acquisitions for the right reasons? Does it protect shareholder value? Does management communicate openly when things go wrong?

Indian investors often spend considerable time looking at revenue growth and profit numbers. Those numbers matter. But management’s attitude towards shareholders matters too.

5. Don’t invest only because of a famous name

Perhaps the most important message from Buffett’s farewell is hidden in the transition itself.

Berkshire is moving from the Buffett era to a new leadership structure. Buffett remains a director and shareholder, Abel runs the company and Howard is expected to protect its culture and values. The company is therefore being asked to continue the philosophy without depending on the founder for every decision.

That is also a useful lesson for investors. It is easy to buy a stock because a famous promoter, fund manager or CEO is associated with it. But the real test is whether the business can create value beyond the personality at the top.

The Berkshire shareholder letters became famous because they allowed investors to understand how Buffett thought. His final letter may be remembered for a different reason.

It shows what the greatest investor of his generation believes should remain after the investor himself steps away: long-term thinking, good people, strong values and a genuine sense of partnership with shareholders. And perhaps that is the most Buffett-like lesson of all.

The bottom line

Buffett’s farewell letter is ultimately less about Berkshire than it is about what happens after the spotlight moves on. For Indian investors, that makes the message particularly relevant.

A portfolio built around one star fund manager, one promoter or one popular stock can look strong as long as that person delivers. The harder test is whether the underlying business, management and investment process can continue to compound wealth when the name everyone knows is no longer in charge.

That is perhaps the bigger lesson from the Oracle of Omaha’s farewell: don’t just ask who is running the show today. Ask whether what you are investing in can keep creating value long after that person has left.

Disclaimer: The views and investment principles discussed in this article are based on Warren Buffett’s comments and Berkshire Hathaway’s shareholder communication. They are presented for educational and informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any particular stock, mutual fund or other financial product. Investors should assess their own financial goals, risk appetite and investment horizon and consult a qualified financial adviser before making investment decisions.

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