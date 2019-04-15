Want to withdraw cash without your debit or credit card? From Axis to ICICI Bank, know how to do it

To avail this service, users generally require their phone to access the bank’s mobile app and to receive and send SMS.

Various banks now allow their customers to withdraw cash from ATMs without the use of a credit or debit card. With new technologies that are changing the way users interact with their money, banks like the State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI and Axis Bank allow their customers to carry out cash transactions through an ATM without an ATM card.

Industry experts suggest one can also use this service to send cash to family or friends, as to facilitate that the receiver obtains cash of an ATM without need of having the sender’s debit or credit card. To avail this service, users generally require their phone to access the bank’s mobile app and to receive and send SMS. If you forget your cards at home and in case of an emergency when you need cash, you can simply take it out from an ATM, even without a card.

Know how to withdraw cash from these banks, without the use of credit or debit card:

Axis Bank

Axis Bank offers ‘Cardless cash withdrawal’ under the name Instant Money Transfer (IMT). Says Sanjeev Moghe, Executive Vice President and Head- Cards & Payments, Axis Bank, “Instant Money Transfer, allows remitter to transfer money using only beneficiary’s mobile number. While in some banks this service is restricted within their own ATM network, IMT service of Axis Bank is interoperable.” The beneficiary can then withdraw cash from any Axis Bank ATM or select partner banks ATM. An additional charge of Rs. 25 per transaction is levied when an IMT is created by the remitter. Transaction limit of Rs. 10,000 per transaction is set by Axis Bank. The withdrawal of cash can be done from any Axis Bank ATM or ATM of the select partner banks.

What is the process?

The sender needs to access Internet Banking of Axis Bank.

Then enters details such as beneficiary mobile number

Address of the beneficiary (during payee addition)

The amount that needs to be sent

Sender’s code (remitter needs to set this code while creating the request and sent it to the beneficiary).

Once the request is created, an SMS Code (generated by the Bank) is sent to the beneficiary on their mobile number.

How to withdraw cash from an ATM without a debit or a credit card?

The beneficiary can visit any ATM of partner banks to withdraw an IMT issued by remitter to him.

The beneficiary can withdraw the cash from the ATM by entering the mobile number on which they have received the details.

The Sender’s code (passed on by remitter to the beneficiary upon creation of request)

The SMS Code (generated by Axis Bank and sent to the beneficiary on his mobile number)

The amount that needs to be withdrawn

The beneficiary need not have to have a debit, credit card or bank account in order to withdraw cash from the ATM.

ICICI Bank

Users need to login to their Internet Banking with the use of their User ID and password. They also need to be registered with ICICI Bank mobile banking services. However, unlike other banks, one cannot make cardless cash withdrawal directly from the ICICI Bank’s ATM. One needs to send the money to another person to access it from an ATM without a card. The recipient can withdraw cash from ICICI Bank’s ATM network only, and not from other bank ATMs.

ICICI Bank charges an additional of Rs. 25 per transaction inclusive of taxes for using this service, and the transaction limit is set at Rs. 10,000 per transaction. For canceled and expired transactions, service charges levied are not refunded.

What’s the process?

You need to request for Cardless Cash Withdrawal at www.icicibank.com, by logging in to icicibank.com with your Internet Banking user ID and password.

You need to register as a recipient

Go to ‘manage payee’ section and select ‘add Cardless Cash Withdrawal payee’

Enter the recipient’s name, mobile number, and address

Confirm recipient’s registration by entering Unique Registration Number (URN) received on your registered mobile number

Create a cardless cash withdrawal transaction

Go to ‘Transfers’ section and select ‘Cardless Cash Withdrawal’

Select an account to make a payment and select Cardless Cash Withdrawal recipient from the registered recipient list

Enter transaction amount

Authenticate transaction using your debit card grid

Your selected account will get debited

You will then receive a 4-digit code on your mobile from ICICI Bank

You need to share the 4-digit code with the recipient.

The recipient will also receive an SMS with a 6-digit code on their mobile phone from ICICI Bank.

How to withdraw cash from an ATM without a debit or a credit card?

The recipient has to visit a specified ICICI Bank ATM

They need to enter the recipient’s mobile number

The 4-digit code (as received by the sender)

The 6-digit code (as received by the recipient)

The amount to be withdrawn

Cash will be dispensed on successful authentication of all these parameters.

The entire amount needs to be withdrawn by the recipient as a one-time transaction.

If there is any mismatch in the details entered by the recipient, the Cardless Cash Withdrawal transaction will be blocked and the amount will be returned to the sender’s account.

How secure is it?

Experts say cardless cash withdrawal is a secure mode of transaction, as the beneficiary needs to enter the SMS code received on their mobile along with the sender’s code which the sender needs to give to the beneficiary.