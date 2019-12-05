Want to shop for Rs 10,000? RBI has announced new option for you: Check Details

New shopping and payment option announced by RBI. Representational image

RBI announces New Pre-Paid Payment Instrument (PPI): Reserve Bank of India today announced a new type of PPI which can be used for purchasing goods and services up to Rs 10,000. Money will be loaded or reloaded in the new PPI only from a bank account for making digital payments on, including bill payments, merchant payments etc.

“Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPIs) have been playing an important role in promoting digital payments. To further facilitate its usage, it is proposed to introduce a new type of PPI which can be used only for purchase of goods and services up to a limit of ₹10,000,” RBI said today in Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies – December 5, 2019.

“The loading/reloading of such PPI will be only from a bank account and used for making only digital payments such as bill payments, merchant payments, etc,” it added.

The central bank further said that the new PPI could be used on the basis of essential minimum details sourced from the customer.

RBI will issue further instructions in this regard by December 31.

