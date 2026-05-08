The Maharashtra government has introduced a new initiative that enables residents to obtain wills through sub-registrar offices for a cost of Rs 100. Citizens across the state can now register a will at any of the 517 sub-registrar offices for a minimal fee of just Rs 100. The procedure requires no stamp duty and does not mandate legal representation. You need to execute three steps for will registration: create your will document, obtain two witnesses to sign your will document, and bring it to your nearby sub-registrar office while you deliver the Rs 100 payment.

The primary feature that transforms the situation is its ability to adapt. A will permits registration at any time after its execution, while other property documents require registration within 4 months of their execution. Officials highlight that registering a will is not mandatory, but the process provides benefits that improve document authenticity and deliver legal understanding while reducing conflicts between heirs.

The situation describes Indian families who face difficulties because their entire financial assets remain stuck in legal delays, which happened because they failed to complete one essential requirement. Each year, banks in India lose a total of Rs 78,000 crore, which remains unclaimed from deposits, together with Rs 14,000 crore, which remains stuck in insurance payouts, and Rs 9,000 crore, which remains unpaid as dividends. The culprit? The situation arises from people who die intestate because they lack a documented will.

Why Does This Matter for Mumbai’s Real Estate Market?

From a real estate point of view, the question of clear ownership is gaining importance, especially in a market driven by redevelopment such as Mumbai. Many redevelopment projects are typically delayed because of:

● Disputes over inheritances

● Missing legal paperwork

● Generational non-transparent ownership arrangements

● Claims on historic properties awaiting succession

Digital access can assist in slowly lessening these obstacles by making wills registration easier, and making for a smoother transfer of ownership and improved legal continuity.

As property prices continue to rise across metro cities, having clarity on succession becomes even more important.

Why Simplified Will Registration Is Only the First Step in Succession Planning?

Earlier, many individuals avoided making wills because of legal complexity and procedural delays. Registration can be made easier for a straightforward and economical digital process for:

● Elderly people

● Working professionals

● Families abroad

● People with properties in many cities

● Succession Planning Should Not Be Taken as a Given

Registration is a step in the right direction but individuals should also be aware that the writing of a will is not only a legal formality.

A proper succession plan should ideally include:

● Basic legal guidance

● Clear asset allocation

● Proper alignment of nominations and ownership records

● Regular updates when financial or family situations change

● Clarity around responsibilities and inheritance wishes

Mr. Vijay Raundal, Managing Director of Teerth Realties, explains that in the real estate sector, a registered will is the cornerstone of smooth property succession. The advantages extend beyond providing peace for your mind. The presence of a registered will makes it less likely that someone will challenge its validity through legal proceedings. In the construction and real estate domain, many disputes arise from a lack of proper succession planning.

Maharashtra’s Digital Will Initiative Aims to Make Succession Planning Accessible to All

Maharashtra Government’s decision to offer digital will registration for just Rs 100 is a giant leap towards democratising succession planning and making legal papers accessible to common families. Simplifying and digitising this procedure can provide incentives for more families to formalise asset ownership structures in a timely and transparent manner.

“This move also reflects a larger behavioural shift taking place across India, where consumers are becoming more financially aware, documentation-conscious, and proactive about long-term asset protection. Over time, initiatives like these can help build a more organised, transparent, and legally secure real estate ecosystem while also strengthening confidence around inter-generational wealth planning,” says Ankita Luharuka – CEO of Alliance City Developers.

The Maharashtra government’s decision to allow citizens to register wills digitally for just Rs 100 is an important step towards making succession planning simpler, more accessible, and more transparent.

Maharashtra has just made a progressive decision towards making estate planning more accessible and organised for citizens by simplifying will registration. Under this, citizens can register wills at any Sub-Registrar office for a nominal fee of Rs 100. This eliminates the long-standing procedural barriers and encourages individuals to formalise succession planning early. In addition, the introduction of sealed wills is also essential because it establishes a balance between convenience and confidentiality, especially for families that prefer privacy in personal matters.



“Now, from a real estate and wealth management perspective, these succession planning documents are essential as they reduce future disputes. These documents help ensure smoother asset transfer and strengthen legal transparency. This kind of approach to governance is citizen-centric, which can coincide with improving awareness around long-term financial and property planning in India,” said Amit Mamgain, Co-founder and Director, Yugen Infra.

Closing Thoughts

For homeowners and families, particularly in high-value metropolitan property markets, this is a sharp reminder that wealth accumulation alone is not enough. Good succession planning and legal preparedness are equally important to preserve family assets and promote the smooth transfer of ownership between generations.

“With the evolution of India’s financial and real estate sector, succession planning measures that smooth the process can assist in creating a more transparent, structured, and legally safe ownership environment,” added Pakshal Sanghvi, Director, Sanghvi Realty.

So, the Maharashtra government’s move is more than just an administrative change. It is part of the greater trend of more structured and financially savvy asset planning in India.