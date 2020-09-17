Want to reduce your car insurance premium? Keep these things in mind

There are various factors that affect the premium of a policy, such as the Insured Declared Value (IDV) of the vehicle, No-Claim Bonus (NCB), add-ons, etc. because of which most end up paying a higher premium while renewing their policies.

As per the Motor Vehicles Act, buying a motor insurance policy is mandatory for every vehicle owner in India. Even though a motor insurance policy is imperative, the premium, however, may vary from time to time. For instance, if you buy a policy today for a certain premium, that may not be the same next year. There are various factors that affect the premium of a policy, such as the Insured Declared Value (IDV) of the vehicle, No-Claim Bonus (NCB), add-ons, etc. because of which most end up paying a higher premium while renewing their policies.

To avoid paying an increased premium, there are a few standard things you need to keep in mind, even though all insurance companies follow a different process for calculating policyholders’ motor insurance premiums.

If you are going to renew your motor insurance policy, here is how you can lower your premium: