Want to pay off your home loan faster? Follow this trick

Published: March 2, 2020 12:50:40 PM

The longer the loan tenure you opt for, the higher the total interest you pay on your loan. However, as the loan amount is often big, most home loan borrowers stretch their budget when buying a house.

The falling interest rate scenario is the best time for home loan borrowers to bring down their outstanding.

Long-term big liabilities like home loans often stretch up to 15 to 25 years for a majority of borrowers. Even though many want to pay it off as soon as possible, they are often unable to do so — either due to lack of awareness or shortage of funds. However, know that with a small increase in EMIs, you will be able to repay your loan faster, which works better in a falling interest rate regime.

Why should you increase your EMI?

Increasing your EMI will just not assist you in getting rid of your liability faster, but also help you save big on the interest outflow. Generally, the longer the loan tenure you opt for, the higher the total interest you pay on your loan. However, as the loan amount is often big, most home loan borrowers stretch their budget when buying a house. Hence, it becomes difficult to churn out some extra in the initial years.

Experts say, if one is able to control one’s expenses, the affordability level improves typically over 3 to 5 years after buying a house. Try to re-assess your repayment capability then, and increase the EMI, even if by a little. Even a small increase, say of Rs 2,000, brings down the remaining loan tenure significantly.

Here is how you can make the most of falling interest rates

When the RBI cuts the repo rate, it soon reflects in the loan rates, with a fall. Interest rates usually trend downwards, at least for some time, post a rate cut. According to experts, the falling interest rate scenario is the best time for home loan borrowers to bring down their outstanding.

In a falling interest rate scenario, the lender gives two options to the borrower – he/she can either reduce the EMI or reduce the tenure by paying the same EMI. The ideal option is to not opt for a lower EMI, if your budget allows it, and get the loan tenure decreased. For instance, if you keep your EMI constant in a falling interest rate regime, then for every 0.5 per cent fall in the interest rate, your EMI tenure reduces by approximately 4 per cent.

Make partial prepayments

Go for partial prepayment, if you have some surplus fund in hand. With floating rate home loans, there is no penalty on partial prepayment. Making partial prepayment brings down your outstanding instantly.

While some lenders have a restricted number of partial prepayments, some allow any number of partial prepayments. Hence, check this with your lender first. You can make prepayments with small gains like a bonus, incentives, and arrears.

Know the tax benefit

The income tax benefit is limited to Rs 2 lakh for interest payment on home loans in one financial year. Experts say, especially those in the higher tax bracket, can effectively bring down the cost of the loan. People in the 20 per cent income tax bracket can save around Rs 40,000 in a year while those in the 30 per cent bracket can save around Rs 60,000 on this interest payment.

