Want to invest in Atal Pension Yojana? Here is all you need to know about the scheme

Atal Pension Yojana (APY) is a pension scheme aimed at the unorganized sector. The Atal Pension scheme is administered by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) and was launched in 2015. This scheme encourages people from the unorganized sector to voluntarily save for their retirement. Industry experts say opting for this scheme at an early age maximizes the benefit of the scheme, alongside minimizes the investment required to reach the desired goal.

This scheme comes with an option of getting a fixed pension of Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 3,000, Rs 4,000, or Rs 5,000 after reaching 60 years of age. The pension amount is determined based on the individual’s age and the contribution they make.

Upon the contributor’s death, the contributor’s spouse can claim the pension, and in the case of death of both the contributor and his/her spouse, the accumulated corpus will be given to the nominee. Nevertheless, if the contributor dies before reaching 60 years of age, the spouse can choose either to continue the scheme for the balance period or exit the scheme and claim the corpus.

Application of APY

Almost all nationalized banks provide the option to opt for Atal Pension scheme. Investors can visit any of these banks to start their APY account.

The forms for Atal Pension Yojana are available both at the bank and online, which can be download from the official website. They are available in multiple languages such as English, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Gujarati, Marathi, Odia, Kannada, and Telugu.

One needs to fill up the application form and submit it to their respective bank

The contributors also need to give their valid mobile number, with a photocopy of their Aadhaar card

Once the application is approved, the contributor will be sent a confirmation message

Here are the things you need to know about APY, before opting for this scheme: