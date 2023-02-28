Want to buy a holiday home in Goa? This platform is making it easy and affordable

ALYF, a prop-tech platform is making owning a holiday home in Goa easy for aspiring buyers. The technology-enabled holiday home platform is offering a smart ownership model, which allows multiple persons to buy the property together by sharing the cost and usage.

In a statement today, ALYF said it has sold out its ﬁrst project in Goa in just 75 days of the launch. This was a Smart Ownership Opportunity with 100+ shares in the prime location of Calangute, North Goa. The bookings were received from buyers across Goa, Mumbai, Delhi, Pune and Bangalore and a few tier 2 cities of the country.

Citing a study, ALYF said that holiday homeowners do not use their properties for more than 30 days. Its Smart Ownership model divides the property into 8 shares, which reduces the investment amount while also splitting the days of usage among the owners.

In addition to this, the startup also facilitates rental earnings from these homes while also completely managing and maintaining the homes, making holiday home ownership a hassle-free experience.

“From property discovery, shortlisting, negotiation and closure and property management – ALYF does everything for the buyer and has truly disrupted the luxury market segment,” the startup said.

With the smartly owned shares of the recent Goa project, each owner shall reap the beneﬁts of timely capital appreciation, rental incomes, and self-consumption.

“Smart ownership is the new way of owning holiday homes. Our vision is to make holiday homes accessible for the middle and upper-middle class. With the traction, the lead ﬂow, and the conversion we are witnessing, we are positive that ALYF will be the game changer in this space. Smart ownership is clearly the new way to own holiday homes,” said Saurabh Vohara, Founder & CEO of ALYF.

Post the success of the ﬁrst opportunity, ALYF has introduced another opportunity of 7 villas with shares starting at Rs. 36.36 lakhs (all inclusive) in North Goa’s prime locations [Siolim & Mandrem]. As per the statement, ALYF has already received 54 EOIs within a week and is thrilled to sell this out as well.

ALYF has a team of over 60+ people across Mumbai, Lonavala, Goa and Bangalore. It is presently owning holiday homes across Goa and Lonavala.

(Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only, based on a press release by ALYF. Please verify details thoroughly on your own or consult an expert before booking a holiday home through this or any other platform)