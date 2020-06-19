Want to build your own home? Get online help on architecture, designing and home construction

Building a home often seems a daunting task due to the number of variables involved: budget, size, building materials, etc

While the general perception is to own a ready-to-move home built by a developer, there are several who look to construct their own house customised to one’s requirements. Now, that may not be an easy task for all as it takes a lot of things into account. Building a home often seems a daunting task due to the number of variables involved: budget, size, building materials, etc. Nuvoco Vistas Corp. is one company that has empowered Individual Home Builders (IHBs) with information and knowledge to build their dream home.

As an IHBs, the end-user can gather various aspects of home construction and thus take informed decisions. The idea is to get access to the right information at a click, with minimum turnaround time, and without depending on anyone.

The primary objective is to provide knowledge, share expertise, make them aware of the latest and innovative products, give them financial guidance in a more systematic and authentic manner.

The emphasis is on the needs and requirements of the IHBs and endowing them to be the architect of their dream homes. As the world is grappling with a pandemic forcing everyone to be at home; providing intelligent, inclusive and strategic solutions to consumers within the comfort of their homes is what is offered by this company.

According to the company, home building does not start with laying a foundation; rather it begins with proper planning. The dedicated IHB portal intends to enable home builders to plan effectively right from execution till completion.

The salient features are:

Construction Stages: Detailed information on 10 construction stages with respect to individual home building can be easily accessed by consumers.

House Plans: There are 25 house plans available on this website, which the consumer can download for free, use and alter as per their requirement.

Calculator: This is an important feature of the website because one of the most challenging tasks while building a house is correctly budgeting for and then controlling it. With this calculator consumers can easily calculate material, labour and other costs by plugging in data on the built up area and floors; thus keeping tabs on the budget before and during construction.

Application Guide: This is an interactive section in the website, which is designed to help the consumer understand all the products that would be required for each stage.

Locate: Users often struggle to find the nearest cement retail outlet, or get in touch with architects, engineers, contractors or ready-mix concrete plants; this section enables them to locate these related contributors. In case the consumer wishes to buy any of the products, they can do so with the help of the Nuvoco outlet number available on the website. Simultaneously, by entering their state/city pin code users can get the contacts for that respective location as per their requirements.