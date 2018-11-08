Want to apply for a credit card? Here is a checklist to choose the right one

Updated: November 8, 2018 11:58 AM

Credit cards offer perks and spending flexibility. Yet, there are risks involved, and each and every card may not be suitable for you. Here's how to choose the right one.

credit card, credit card apply, credit card status, credit card charges, credit card SBI, credit card payment, how to use credit card Credit cards can end up costing plenty if mishandled. Therefore, it is best if you can avoid complacency, maintain discipline and pay your bills in full and on time.

Credit cards play a consequential role in making your life easy. From purchasing groceries to booking tickets, credit cards are one stop mode of making payment as it caters security and convenience. If you are looking out to apply for a credit card, then it is important for you to consider the following checklist:

Spending habits

Every credit card comes with a set of distinctive benefits; hence you must select a card garnering you with the best of its value. For example, a travel credit card offers discounts on travel, dining and hotel stay; a fuel credit card comes with extra rewards and cash back on fuel purchases; and rewards credit card allows you to earn miles, points, cash back depending on how much you spend each month; a co-branded credit card offers you cash back, vouchers and rewards specific to the partnered brand. Therefore, you must analyse your regular transactions and spending pattern and choose a credit card that fits your lifestyle.

Associated fees and charges

Credit cards come with distinct fees and charges like – joining fees, annual fees, renewal fees, cash advance fees, card replacement fees, late payment fees, mark up charges, service tax fees, statement fees, finance charges etc.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

Annual fees for every bank are different as they depend on the type of card you have applied for. Generally, they can range between nil and Rs 60,000. Most banks waive off the annual fees on the spend of a considerable amount. An over limit fee ranging between 2.5% and 3% subject to minimal withdrawal of Rs 500 is charged on conducting a transaction beyond your credit limit. A mark-up charge of up to 3.5% of the transaction value is charged on making foreign transaction in India or abroad.

Also, note that credit cards offer you the benefit of interest free period on basis of your transaction date and due date. Interest free period can go up to 55 days. The lenders expect you to pay back the credit card bill in full on or before the due date. However, on failing to pay off your credit card bill in full, you will have to incur finance charges ranging between 18% and 47.88% pa.

Rewards

What attracts a consumer to a credit card over others is its reward programme. Such incentives come in the form of airline miles, cash back offers, vouchers, discounts etc. Mostly all credit cards offer rewards on daily spends. However, there are certain credit cards which are reward-oriented that garner you with higher rewards than basic credit cards. For instance, American Express Membership Rewards, Diners Club Rewardz, Citi Bank Rewards, SBI card Prime, are few reward specific cards. The reward rate for such credit cards can go as high as Re 1 per reward point.

You can accumulate the rewards to redeem the points for cash back, air tickets, monthly utility bill, fuel, vouchers etc. There are some credit cards that enable you to pay your bill by redeeming your rewards or cash backs.

Therefore, before you apply for a credit card, you must understand its reward scheme well and choose the card which would work for your present lifestyle. Also, keep a track of when your rewards will expire.

Offers and deals

Credit cards also endow you with special offers and deals on transactions, like discount on specific restaurants, cash back or rewards on Uber or Ola rides, e-vouchers on online spends, fuel surcharge waiver, access to premier golf courses worldwide, access to airport lounges across the world, dining privileges and many more. You must consider such options before selecting a credit card.

Credit cards offer perks and spending flexibility. Yet, there are risks involved as credit cards can end up costing plenty, if mishandled. Therefore, it is best if you can avoid complacency, maintain discipline and pay your bills in full and on time – you may find a little effort can go a long way for credit scores.

(By Sahil Arora, Business Head-Payment Products, Paisabazaar.com)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Want to apply for a credit card? Here is a checklist to choose the right one
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition