Visiting Australia, Dubai, UAE, or Qatar? This RuPay Debit and Credit Card will give you 40% cashback

Users of RuPay JCB Credit and Debit cards can get up to 40% cashback for in-store purchases in places like Australia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which includes Dubai. This is a limited-period offer valid up to December 31, 2022.

JCB International Co. Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co. Ltd, Japan’s only international payment brand, has partnered with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to announce the launch of a special cashback offer for all RuPay JCB Debit and Credit cardholders for a limited time period.

“In accordance with the offer, customers using a RuPay JCB Card will receive 40% cash back at retail stores in Australia, Qatar and United Arab Emirates (UAE) during the offer period. The offer will be valid from October 1 to December 31, 2022,” a joint statement from NPCI and JCB said.

As part of the offer, the maximum cashback amount per transaction will be Rs 3,000, with an overall cap of Rs 15,000 per card during the offer period.

Commenting on the offer, Yoshiki Kaneko, President and COO of JCB International Co. Ltd. said, “With the easing of travel restrictions globally, we expect to see a surge in international travel. We are happy to partner with NPCI in launching this promotion and hope our Indian cardholders will enjoy these offers at locations carefully chosen, keeping their preferred travel destinations in mind. With the wide acceptance of merchants internationally, the RuPay JCB Debit & Credit cardholders will enjoy a hassle-free and rewarding experience wherever they go”.

Denny V. Thomas, Head- RuPay, NPCI said, “We are delighted to launch the cashback offer for our RuPay JCB Credit and Debit cardholders. We are anticipating high traffic from India to these locations and want our cardholders to benefit when they spend using RuPay JCB Cards. The offer is available on all in-store purchases irrespective of the size or category of the merchant. With a wide international acceptance network, we wish to provide more such attractive offers in other geographies also”.