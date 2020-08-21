Virtual property expos gaining momentum amid Covid-19 pandemic

As many as 30 leading developers are participating in the 2-day expo being held from August 20 to 21, and are showcasing more than 80 projects located across India’s top 9 cities.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic with brakes firmly on at one-to-one meetings, conferences, events and on-ground expo, developers and property advisory are adopting newer methods to reach out to potential home buyers. While video calls, digital meetings, slice views and virtual tours have become norms since the imposition of lockdown in the mid of March, online (virtual) property expos are now increasingly being organized by developers and property consultants to lure customers to their fold.

Ahead of the upcoming festive season, Elara Technologies, owned PropTiger.com, has launched one of India’s largest live online property expo. Named – Right to Home – the expo is enabling buyers to attend online presentations made by leading property experts. The buyers are also able to hold one-on-one digital interactive sessions with property advisors from developers and PropTiger.com.

As many as 30 leading developers are participating in the 2-day expo being held from August 20 to 21, and are showcasing more than 80 projects located across India’s top 9 cities, namely, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Kolkata, MMR, Noida and Pune. This includes properties catering to various segments, from affordable to mid-segment to luxury housing.

And there seems to be a large interest of large developers in the expo. The same can be gauged by the fact that leading developers such as Godrej, Brigade, Lodha, Mahindra Lifespaces, Emaar, Shapoorji Pallonji, PS Group and Merlin, among others, are showcasing their property.

Commenting on the live virtual property expo, Mani Rangarajan, Group COO, Housing.com, Makaan.com and PropTiger.com, said, “Home loan rates are currently at about 7% and are at the lowest level in almost 15 years, making it one of the best times to buy a home. Our ‘Right to Home’ expo provides a trusted platform for buyers to obtain deep market insights from property experts and buy homes virtually at attractive rates with exclusive spot offers. The event format is unique in that buyers will have exclusive one-on-one sessions with property experts that will facilitate their buying decision on the spot.”

“We have partnered with several leading developers and have lined up a bouquet of projects that cover multiple localities and different price points to cater to the needs of every type of prospective buyer. We are seeing great audience response to the expo and we expect participation from a large number of buyers during the two-day event. Our event is completely virtual and is yet another initiative from us that demonstrates our leadership in digitisation of the real-estate sector that is experiencing rapid digital adoption since the start of the current COVID-19 crisis,” he added.

And it is not just PropTiger.com which has organized such an expo. A month and half ago, 360 Realtors, one of the largest Real Estate advisory companies in the country, successfully conducted its maiden e-Propshow in Pune. As per the company, the virtual propshow garnered a total of 6444 registrations, of which 2889 visitors turned up for the event. More than 20 developers from Pune, including big names such as VTP, Godrej, Kolte Patil, participated in the virtual event.

“Going forward in the post-COVID world, when physical interactions will be curtailed to a great extent, digital platforms will play a pivotal role in driving marketing & transactions. However, the winning mantra will be pinned on offering great experience and engagement to the discerning buyers,” said Ankit Kansal, Founder & MD, 360 Realtors.

Buoyed by the success of its maiden e-propshow in Pune, the company plans to conduct 10 such virtual events in the near future. These events will be conducted all over the world, including Pune, Bangalore, Mumbai, NCR in India and Dubai, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar in GCC. It hopes to clock an aggregate GTV of around Rs 1000 crore from these virtual property expos.

Some other real estate advisory firms as well as a few developers of repute are also planning the similar virtual expos in the near future. Noida-headquartered Bullmen Realty will soon be organizing a virtual property expo and has tied with leading developers of the region. In association with developers, it also plans to offer lucrative schemes for buyers in the upcoming online expo.