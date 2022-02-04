Virtual digital assets: Need clarity on acquisition cost for VDA gift

VDA gift to specified relative will not be taxed at the time of gifting, but determination of cost of acquisition upon subseq-uent sale will be relevant

By Sudin Sabnis & Tamanna Hinduja

The Finance Minister (FM), acknowledging the phenomenal increase in transactions in virtual digital assets (VDA), has proposed a specific scheme of taxation of gains arising from transfer of VDAs and has sought to clarify tax treatment of loss and upon gifting of such VDAs. Individuals dealing with VDAs like cryptocurrencies would generally offer gains to tax either under the head “capital gains” based on period of holding or as business income.

Gains from VDAs

This has been a grey area as this arena has been sparsely regulated and taxation was ambiguous. Under the proposed scheme, gains from transfer of VDAs would be subject to 30% tax with cost of acquisition being the only deduction available. With the pronouncement of a specific scheme governing taxation of such VDAs, individual taxpayers can at least be well-informed to take a conscious call on such investments. Given that the threshold for applicability of the withholding tax provisions are maintained at nominal values in order to capture maximum taxpayers dealing with VDA in the tax net, it can be expected that the tax department devises a robust mechanism to administer and monitor the tax compliances with respect to these newly introduced provisions.

The taxpayers could thus possibly expect the information to form a part of the Annual Information Statement issued by the tax authorities. It is also expected that the tax return forms would be modified to include a specific column for disclosure of income from VDAs and a category of taxation of income on such transactions under special rates will find a place in the tax return forms in future.

Preserve investment proofs

It would be important for individuals to capture and preserve investment trials as well as relevant proofs to justify cost of acquisition as it is the only available deduction under the proposed scheme. This is particularly relevant for crypto miners as well as for investors receiving ‘dividend income’ in the form of additional VDAs, as there is no monetary consideration which is readily determinable in such cases. It would certainly be helpful if determination of cost of acquisition especially in these particular cases is notified upfront to avoid potential litigation in future.

Gifting of VDAs is also sought to be brought under the tax net. Though gift of VDA to a specified relative would not be taxed at the time of making such a gift, subsequent sale of such VDA would be subjected to tax. Determination of cost of acquisition upon subsequent sale would be relevant and clarity on this aspect would help nip a lot of litigations in the bud.

Another relevant aspect is in the case of individuals who are non-residents in India and are earning income from VDA exchanges in India. Such individuals could evaluate claiming benefits under relevant tax treaty provisions which could potentially reduce their overall tax cost in India.

Effective from April 1, 2022

The new scheme of taxation comes into effect from April 1, 2022. It will be interesting to see if investors explore increase the cost of acquisition of VDAs by structuring their existing holdings and subjecting the gains to tax in the current year under somewhat more beneficial provisions?

The move to introduce certainty on taxation of VDAs is welcome. However, the government needs to introduces necessary clarifications to avoid litigations.

Sabnis is partner and Hinduja is manager, Nangia Andersen LLP