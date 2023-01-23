Vikram Credit Card: Lifetime Free card with Rs 20 lakh cover for protectors of the Nation by BoB Financial

BOB Financial Solutions Limited (BFSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Baroda, today (January 23) launched Vikram Credit Card dedicated to the Indian defence, paramilitary, and police personnel. BFSL said in a statement that the Vikram Credit Card reinforces its commitment to address the credit needs of personnel who are selflessly guarding us and serving our country.

BFSL already has exclusive cobranded credit cards with the Indian Army (Yoddha), Indian Navy (Varunah), Indian Coast Guard (Rakshamah) and Assam Rifles (The Sentinel).

Ahead of the 74th Republic Day celebrations, this exclusive credit card honours the protectors of our nation for their selfless services and acknowledges their valour and courage, BFLS said.

The new credit card was launched by Vikramaditya Singh Khichi, former Executive Director of Bank of Baroda.

Vikram Credit Card Features and Benefits

Lifetime Free (LTF) credit card

Attractive reward points and activation gift of a complimentary OTT subscription.

Accidental Death cover of R. 20 lakhs.

1% Fuel Surcharge Waiver

LTF Add-Ons

EMI offers

Periodic merchant offers

Commenting on the launch of the new credit card as a tribute to the defence, paramilitary and police forces Shailendra Singh, MD & CEO, BOB Financial Solutions Limited, said, “Vikram means one who is wise, brave, strong as well as victorious. This credit card signifies the same – lets you wisely manage your finances, makes you strong because you have credit available at your convenience and for your urgent needs and gives you a sense of victory in all the savings you make on every purchase.”

“We dedicate Vikram credit card to our brave warriors for their unparalleled contribution towards protecting us from uncertainties. This launch on the eve of our 74th Republic Day celebrations makes it more special,” he added.